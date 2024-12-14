Five nations to host EHF EURO events in 2030 and 2032

The future of the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO tournaments is set until 2032: the EHF Extraordinary Congress in Vienna on Saturday voted in favour of three joint bids related to the Men’s EHF EURO 2030, the Men’s EHF EURO 2032 and the Women’s EHF EURO 2032.

In total, five nations – Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland – will be hosting these flagship events of European handball. Possibly more will be added soon, as no applications have been admitted for the Women’s EHF EURO 2030. Therefore, the right to award the event will revert to the EHF Executive Committee.

The future hosts for the EHF EUROs in 2030 and 2032 are:

Men’s EHF EURO 2030: Czechia/Poland/Denmark (10-27 January 2030)

With the slogan “A perfect match”, three cities will be hosting the Men’s EHF EURO 2030: the Czech capital Prague will be the focal point from the preliminary round to the final weekend. Katowice in Poland (already a host city in 2016 for the Men’s EHF EURO and in 2026 for the Women’s EHF EURO) and the well-known handball spot Herning in Denmark are the two additional host cities. After 2014 and 2026 (as co-hosts alongside Norway and Sweden), Denmark will be hosting their third Men’s EHF EURO. Poland previously organised in 2016, while for Czechia it is their debut as hosts for the Men’s EHF EURO.

Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, with a capacity of 16,000 spectators, Spodek in Katowice (11,016 spectators) and the O2 arena Prague, with a capacity of 17,500, offer a perfect setting for fans from all over Europe. All three arenas will host two preliminary round groups each from 10 to 15 January 2030, followed by the main round groups being played in Prague and Katowice from 17 to 23 January. The final weekend will be staged in Prague, with the semi-finals taking place on 25 January and the medal matches on 27 January.

Men’s EHF EURO 2032: Germany/France (15 January-1 February 2032)

Germany and France combine six Men’s EHF EURO trophies and now they will organise their first Men’s EHF EURO together under the bid's motto "Empowering traditions". Two traditional handball nations join forces for the second time, as they will also host the 2029 Men’s IHF World Championship. On a continental level, France hosted the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 and will organise their first ever Men’s EHF EURO in 2032, while Germany were hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 1994 and of the record-breaking Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

The event will be played in six arenas, two in France and four in Germany. A final selection has not been made yet, however, the bid includes well-known arenas such as the La Défense Arena in Paris, one of Europe’s largest indoor venues, with a capacity of up to 25,000 spectators, the LANXESS arena in Cologne (host of the EHF FINAL4 Men since 2010 and the final weekend of the EHF EURO 2024) as well as the new SAP Garden in Munich.

The preliminary round will be played in two German and one French arena, with two groups each from 15 to 20 January 2032, followed by the main round from 21 to 28 January in two arenas – one in each country. The final weekend will be staged in Germany, with the semi-final scheduled on 30 January and the medal matches on 1 February 2032.

Women’s EHF EURO 2032: Germany/Denmark/Poland (1-19 December 2032)

“Three nations, one passion” is the slogan of the first joint EHF EURO in those three countries. Germany and Denmark co-hosted the 2019 Men’s IHF World Championship; Denmark and Poland are co-hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO 2030 – and all three countries are experienced organisers for major sports and handball events. For the sixth time following 1996, 2002, 2010, 2020 and 2028, Denmark will be hosting a Women’s EHF EURO. Germany (1994) and Poland (2026) have their second Women’s EHF EURO ahead – and Germany will become the second country after Serbia in 2012 to host two EHF EURO events in the same year.

The German and Danish host cities are not yet selected, while the Polish part of the event will be carried out in the 11,000-capacity Spodek in Katowice. In addition, the bid includes Odense, Aalborg, Herning and Aarhus as the Danish host cities, and Hamburg, Hanover, Magdeburg, Leipzig, Berlin and Kiel as possible host cities in Germany.