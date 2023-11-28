Five players who shone before round 5

Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)

Knorr is the next player on the list, taking his superb form from the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship into the new season, which could also bode well for Germany’s chances at the EHF EURO 2024, where Löwen’s star will be aiming to lead the squad on home soil to a medal.

Until then, Knorr is shining for his club side, one of the six sides to go on a four-match winning streak in the EHF European League Men’s group matches. The left back scored 30 goals for the German side, already earning their tickets for the next phase in a challenging and well-balanced group.

Knorr also has a 73.2% overall efficiency in the competition so far, an excellent one for a player carrying this load of shots, and therefore making himself one of the players to watch for in the subsequent phases of the second-tier European competition.

Lasse Møller (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Last season, SG Flensburg-Handewitt were dealt a heavy blow when Granollers eliminated them in the quarter-finals, missing out on featuring on their home court in the EHF Finals Men. The German side learned something from that experience, as they are currently the top attack in the group matches, with 152 goals scored in the first four rounds.

No player has scored more goals than left back Lasse Møller, who entered his fourth season with the German side, with his form picking up in the last matches. The 27-year-old Danish back has 27 goals this season, improving his tally from the previous season by two goals, with an 11-goal performance in the first match against Kadetten Schaffhausen.

Møller will be crucial for his side in the next phases of the competition, as Flensburg are surely aiming for a top result in the EHF European League Men this season, trying to avoid another early elimination.

Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin)

Gidsel is the biggest star in the EHF European League Men this season after being named the MVP of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and snatching the best scorer title at the 2023 World Championship.

Reigning champions Füchse have created a four-match winning streak in a well-balanced group with Dinamo, Chambery, and Izvidac, and Gidsel has been the fulcrum of the German side’s attack, with 26 goals so far in the competition, but also some of them being crucial, including a pair in last week’s match against Dinamo.

Suppose Füchse are to challenge again for the trophy, which they will try. In that case, Gidsel will be crucial in that plan, as he also ranks 10th in the number of assists, contributing directly to 42 goals this season for the title holders.