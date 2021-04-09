Five takeaways from the play-offs

The EHF Champions League Men play-offs were wrapped up Thursday night, completing the lineup for the quarter-final, the ultimate battle for EHF FINAL4 tickets.

What do the play-offs tell us about the teams that made it to the quarter-final, or those that failed to do so?

Here are five observations after the play-offs:

1. PSG, Barça and Veszprém are kings in their castle

The four teams that finished first and second in the group phase made it easily through to the quarter-final.

Flensburg didn’t even step on the court against Zagreb, while the other three seemed to fight an unofficial battle for the biggest win.

Barça won that game, beating Elverum by 20 goals in the second leg (39:29). The Spanish side also had the largest aggregate win (+32), ahead of Veszprém (+23) and PSG (+21).