Knedlikova piles pressure on Rostov

“Opposing fans can make you even better”

The travelling has been a core feature of Vipers’ season so far, with only two of their 13 European matches this season played at home due to tight restrictions in Norway.

On top of that, there has been no domestic action since early January, meaning Kristiansand’s past eight matches have been on the road, making their progress this season all the more impressive.

“It has been a bit crazy for us. Looking forward to playing games, then not being able to play with the rules changing. We had to move to other countries to play and keep fighting in the Champions League, which is why we are in Rostov now.

“It has been a success but we do not want it to finish here — we will fight to get further and I believe we can do that,” states the 31-year-old right wing, who has a pragmatic view on their progression from the play-offs against Odense, where both games were in Denmark.

“Although we did not have a home game against Odense, we knew there would be no fans in either game, so in the end it did not matter where we played because the court is the same in every country and it is what happens on the court that counts.”

Vipers are in for a different challenge this weekend: a double header against Rostov-Don — two matches in 24 hours against the club Knedlikova beat in the 2019 final with Györ.

“It will be different again in Rostov with fans in the arena. We are not used to that anymore. I hope that this atmosphere will make us feel ready for a fight and make the whole thing feel more real,” says Knedlikova.

“I know the fans will be on their side but sometimes that can make you even better. Most of the pressure will be on them, playing at home, they are expected to win and we have to use that to our advantage.”

Besides the psychological side of the occasion, Knedlikova highlights what will make the difference on court over the 120 minutes of action against a Rostov side they have already met this season, in a group phase match Vipers lost 23:24.

“The main thing for us in attack is to maintain our speed and play collectively. In defence, we have learned from the previous games that we have to work much harder and make it tougher for them.”