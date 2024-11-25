Five teams hope to end the group matches with perfect records

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
25 November 2024, 13:00

All 16 teams progressing to the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round have already been determined, but many sides still have something to play for on Tuesday, when the group matches will finish with 16 round 6 games.

Montpellier Handball, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, THW Kiel, MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt all hope to end the group matches with a perfect record. In groups A, B, C, D and E, the two progressing teams face each other, so the points taken in these encounters will be carried over to the next stage.

TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP A

Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs GOG (DEN)
Tuesday 26 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • GOG top the group with nine points, while Kriens-Luzern are second-placed with eight points
  • both sides are through to the main round, but with a win, the Swiss side may leapfrog GOG and finish top of the group
  • in the reverse fixture, GOG claimed a victory at home in Denmark in a high-scoring encounter, 39:36
  • Marin Šipic is Kriens-Luzern's top scorer in the group matches with 32 goals; Alexandre Blonz netted 21 times for GOG
  • GOG beat the Machineseeker EHF Champions League participants Fredericia Håndbold Klub in the Danish league match on Saturday (30:27), while on the same day, Kriens-Luzern defeated GC Amicitia Zurich in the Swiss Cup quarter-final, 29:28

GROUP B

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)
Tuesday 26 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides secured their main round berths in round 5, as Montpellier beat Bjerrigbro-Silkeborg 34:22 and Granollers proved too strong for Górnik Zabrze, 41:30
  • Montpellier are among the five clubs who have won all their group matches so far, including the reverse fixture at Granollers (28:24)
  • in the past, the rivals also met in the 1996/97 EHF Cup quarter-final, as Granollers won 46:45 on aggregate
  • now, Granollers have six points and have a head-to-head advantage over the third-placed Bjerringbro, who are on four points
  • Granollers were the only team in round 5 to hit the 40-goal mark and they boast the third-best attack in the entire group matches with a tally of 169 goals
  • in turn, Montpellier have the second-best defence in the competition, having conceded 120 goals in five games (24 goals on average)

GROUP C

Limoges Handball (FRA) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Tuesday 26 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Benfica boast a perfect record with five wins in as many matches and are certain to finish top of the group
  • in turn, Limoges, who made their European debut this season, will take the second position and are also through to the main round
  • now, the French team have six points and a head-to-head advantage over the third-placed Kadetten Schaffhausen
  • in the reverse fixture in round 2, 16 saves from Kristóf Laszlo Palasics propelled Benfica to a 37:31 win at home
  • Limoges were the team to claim the biggest victory in round 5, as they defeated Tatran Prešov by 13 goals (34:21)
  • Ihor Turchenko is Limoges’ best scorer with 30 goals in the group matches

20241119 Benfica Kadetten00009
This is a big moment for us. We won five games so far, the team is happy, but this match will be very important. We are one of the two teams that guaranteed qualification, and these two points in dispute are very important and will count for the main round. Starting the second phase with four points will be decisive for us to start it in the best way. We have to win, be focused, this game counts.
Jesus Javier Gonzalez
Head coach, Sport Lisboa e Benfica

GROUP D

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE)
Tuesday 26 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams secured their progression last Tuesday, when Irun won at Chrobry Glogow (35:28) and Ystad had the upper hand at home against CSM Constanta, 38:29
  • now, Irun and Ystad are level on seven points and they even have the same goal difference
  • however, the Spanish team won the reverse fixture in round 2, 29:23 in Sweden, so they are certain to take at least two points to the next stage
  • Ystad's left back Oskar Joelsson is the joint fourth-best scorer of the group matches with 34 goals; left back Asier Nieto is Irun's leading scorer in the competition with 24 goals
  • on Saturday, Irun lost to fellow EHF European League team Granollers in the Spanish league game, 36:25, while Ystad proved too strong for Amo HK in the Swedish league on Friday, 35:25

GROUP E

THW Kiel (GER) vs Vojvodina (SEB)
Tuesday 26 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides secured their main round berths already after round 4 in late October
  • in round 5, Kiel celebrated their fifth consecutive win, 33:30 at Torrelavega, while Vojvodina triumphed in a Balkan derby, beating Croatia's RK Nexe 31:26
  • Bence Imre scored eight goals in the reverse fixture in round 2, helping Kiel win 32:28 away
  • Vojvodina, who are on eight points, may leapfrog Kiel in the table and top the group in case they win by five or more goals on Tuesday
  • Kiel defeated fellow EHF European League team VfL Gummersbach in a German league game on Friday (30:24), while Vojvodina beat Crvena Zvezda in a Serbian league match on the same day, 40:26    

20241022 RK NEXE THW KIEL (60)
The fact that there are already points at stake in the main round adds extra spice to the game. Vojvodina will do everything they can to snatch the two points from us. They have a strong team, as they showed in the first leg. We just have to focus on ourselves and put our stamp on the game. If we manage to do that, I'm sure that we'll win the game together with our fans and pick up the important points.
Petter Øverby
Line player, THW Kiel

Also watch out for:

  • similar to Kiel, fellow German teams Flensburg and Melsungen are looking for their sixth straight wins, playing against HCB Karvina and HC Vardar 1961, respectively
  • in Flensburg, the two best scorers of the competition will face off: Karvina's Dominik Solak has 47 goals on his account (including the qualification) and Flensburg's August Pedersen has 46 goals
  • Górnik Zabrze and Tatran Prešov will have their last chance to take the first points in the current EHF European League season, as Zabrze host Bjerringbro in group B and Prešov play at Schaffhausen in group C
  • Nexe, who have had a disappointing season in the EHF European League, will try to leave the tournament with their heads held high, as they hope to get their first win at home against Torrelavega
  • VfL Gummersbach, who have secured the top position in group H, will travel to Sweden to face IK Sävehof, who lost a chance to reach the main round despite beating FENIX Toulouse last Tuesday

THL4084
We want to have a great performance here in the last game of the group matches. Playing against a team from the Bundesliga is a good opportunity for us to gather valuable experience in order to develop further. We want to win every game we play, that includes this one against Gummersbach.
Sebastian Spante
Left wing, IK Sävehof
DSC 2045
After the defeat in Eisenach, we now want to get a good feeling back. No matter what game, I always give 100 per cent and I will do the same against Vardar. There are also a few young players who we want to support so that they can perform well.
Nebojsa Simic
Goalkeeper, MT Melsungen

Main photo © Alibek Kaesler

© Innsbruck Tourismus Christof Lackner
