Five teams hope to end the group matches with perfect records
All 16 teams progressing to the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round have already been determined, but many sides still have something to play for on Tuesday, when the group matches will finish with 16 round 6 games.
Montpellier Handball, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, THW Kiel, MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt all hope to end the group matches with a perfect record. In groups A, B, C, D and E, the two progressing teams face each other, so the points taken in these encounters will be carried over to the next stage.
This is a big moment for us. We won five games so far, the team is happy, but this match will be very important. We are one of the two teams that guaranteed qualification, and these two points in dispute are very important and will count for the main round. Starting the second phase with four points will be decisive for us to start it in the best way. We have to win, be focused, this game counts.
The fact that there are already points at stake in the main round adds extra spice to the game. Vojvodina will do everything they can to snatch the two points from us. They have a strong team, as they showed in the first leg. We just have to focus on ourselves and put our stamp on the game. If we manage to do that, I'm sure that we'll win the game together with our fans and pick up the important points.
We want to have a great performance here in the last game of the group matches. Playing against a team from the Bundesliga is a good opportunity for us to gather valuable experience in order to develop further. We want to win every game we play, that includes this one against Gummersbach.
After the defeat in Eisenach, we now want to get a good feeling back. No matter what game, I always give 100 per cent and I will do the same against Vardar. There are also a few young players who we want to support so that they can perform well.