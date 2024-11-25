Five teams hope to end the group matches with perfect records

All 16 teams progressing to the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round have already been determined, but many sides still have something to play for on Tuesday, when the group matches will finish with 16 round 6 games.

Montpellier Handball, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, THW Kiel, MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt all hope to end the group matches with a perfect record. In groups A, B, C, D and E, the two progressing teams face each other, so the points taken in these encounters will be carried over to the next stage.