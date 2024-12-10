DEBRECEN/VIENNA - Comments from Netherlands head coach Henrik Signell (SWE) and goalkeeper Yara ten Holte (NED), and Denmark head coach Jesper Jensen and goalkeeper Anna Kristensen (both DEN) at media calls on Tuesday.

NETHERLANDS

Henrik Signell (SWE) – head coach, Netherlands

On the important game against Denmark:

“It's always a pressure when you play matches like this, but I just see it as a positive pressure. Denmark are very good team, with lot of strength, great individual players with different skills. They also play good as a team in both defence and attack.

“We need to do a really good match and we need to be good all over the court in all 60 minutes. It's a tough challenge, but we know we had the capacity. We like the position to be a bit underdog maybe in the game.”

On the players knowing each other:

“Both teams know each other and players know each other so well you can't say is it an advantage or disadvantage. We will have to see who will use that knowledge in the best way.”

Yara ten Holte (NED) – goalkeeper

On fighting for the semi-finals:

“We knew that in our group phase and preliminary round that the game against Germany would decide a lot and that's also how we expected it. We knew that if we win, we would have this chance and if we would lose, then it's going to be too tough.

“Now we won that match and we knew that we were going to be in this position if we do our things and what everybody expect of us. So, maybe if you would ask before the tournament, I would have some doubts, but during the tournament, I felt that this position would come.”

On the game against Denmark:

“I think Denmark is better for us than Norway game was. Norway has a strong defence and they ran a lot of counter-attacks, but I think against Denmark, we are more equal and then it's about to small details in the attack and in defence, which are going to decide the game.

“It's going to be a close game, a tough game, but both teams will throw everything in to reach the semi-final. Overall, we can be really proud that we are so close, but if you are so close, you also want to achieve it.”

On their advantage:

“We played a lot against them, in the Golden League and in the Olympics, so we know them good. And we play with lot of girls and of course they also know us, but I think we can adapt to specific situations quite easily, so now we have to bring that on the court.”

On knowing the Danish players:

“It's going to be a defensive game from both sides and both goalkeepers will try to help their teams in the best way. It's an advantage to play with them or play against them and train with them in regular.

“But of course, also they have an advantage as they know me as a goalkeeper really good, but it's all about who can adapt the best situation to this situation.”





DENMARK

Jesper Jensen (DEN) – head coach

On their chances against the Netherlands:

“I think it's a fair 50:50 chance. Both teams are very strong and can play at high level. The Netherlands are always playing little up and down during the tournament. For example, when they won the World Championship in 2019, they lost three games, but still became the champions.

“I think the mentality in the Netherlands is when it's going to get though, they get going. I expect them to be on the top level tomorrow and we'll have to put up our best performance to win and be in front. ”

On Denmark’s strengths:

“The crucial moment for us is our defence. They have so many strong individuals in the team, and you have to put up a strong defence and if we succeed in that, and the goalkeepers are having a great game then we will be in the semi-finals.”

On both teams’ players:

“There will be so many out of those 32 players that have been in the Danish league so it goes both ways, that knowledge about the players. It's a little advantage for the goalkeepers to know about the players so I think it's equal in the end.”

Anna Kristensen (DEN) – goalkeeper

On the game against Slovenia:

“Slovenia did a great tournament overall. They have been difficult to play against. I think a lot of teams have played bad against them and it’s because they have made it difficult to play against them.”

On what they need to improve:

“We need to improve some things in the defence, especially from the first half against Slovenia. But I'm not that worried. I think we have played well in the defence in a lot of other matches against opponents which are more like the Netherlands.”

On the game against the Netherlands:

“Of course there is pressure, it's an important game. Both teams really want to go to that semi-final and both teams who maybe see themselves as a semi-finalists.

‘’We know it's going be a great fight, but it's also the kind of match you love to play as a handball player. That's what makes it so great and it’s fun to be here at the EUROs. I’m really looking forward to it.”

On their strengths:

“Our strength will be the defence, if we can manage to do it as well as we did against Germany and Norway. And I think we have played well in the attack as well. So if we need can kind of combine the two things, it will be great.

“The Netherlands have world class players on every position. So we need to really step up and be prepared because we know it's going to be difficult.”

On the Dutch goalkeepers:

“Yara (ten Holte) is a great goalkeeper. I think when we are at this level every goalkeeper knows all the players so well because we meet each other in the (EHF) Champions League and Danish league.

“Also Rinka (Duijndam) is amazing, and the goalkeepers of our team as well. It will be a great battle and we will see who will win.”

On knowing her opponents:

“I like to know my opponents well, it makes it more calm for me. I’m more relaxed then, but sometimes it can be also a trick because they know me as well. It could be both an advantage and disadvantage.”