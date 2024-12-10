13:25

The top-of-table match in Debrecen later on will determine who wins the group. It will see the two best defences in the tournament facing each other: France lead the rankings with just 19.4 goals against per 50 possessions, closely followed by Hungary with 20.2.

13:00

And after a round where the goalkeepers shone once again, it would be wrong not to have a live blog without the top five saves of the round. Here they are:



12:20

Let’s start the day with the top five goals of main round 3. We’ve got hip shots, lobs and fast breaks all to enjoy.



12:00

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match day 12 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, which will see action in Debrecen come to an end after 24 thrilling games.

There's still lots to play for for the six main round group I teams in Hungary. The co-hosts and France play for top spot in the group, while Montenegro, Romania and Sweden are all still in the running to come to Vienna to play the 5/6 placement match on Friday.

Read more in the day preview and find out what teams need to do tonight if they want to reach Vienna.