Flash quotes: 26 November

BASEL/DEBRECEN/INNSBRUCK - Comments from Iceland head coach Arnar Pétursson, goalkeeper Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir and right wing Þórey Stefánsdóttir at a photoshoot at the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck; Sweden head coach Tomas Axnér, left back Jamina Roberts and goalkeeper Jessica Ryde (all SWE) at a photoshoot at the Lycium Hotel in Debrecen; Spain head coach Ambros Martin, centre back Carmen Campos and left wing Jennifer Gútierrez (all ESP), and Portugal head coach José António Silva, line player Bebiana Sabino and left wing Carolina Nunes Monteiro (all POR) at a photoshoot at the St. Jakobshalle Stadion in Basel, on Tuesday.

ICELAND

Arnar Pétursson (ISL) - head coach

On their preparation:

"It's been going really well. We have spent five days now in Switzerland, played two games there against their team on Friday and Sunday."

On the spirit in the team:

"The spirit is great. This is our first European championship in 12 years and we have been aiming for this goal in four years. Now it's starting, finally, and we are going to enjoy it. We're going to use this week to take a step forward and develop our game and develop our group."

On the first match against the Netherlands:

"The first match is against a very strong opponent, they are one of the best teams in the world.

"It's going to be a tough game, we're going to think about ourselves, our game and try and do as good a job as possible."

On the strengths of the team:

"They are very strong together as a team. They all know each other very well, and they like to be together. They're happy together. That's what we want to build our team around, the togetherness, the toughness, and I'm hoping that we will show that on Friday against Holland."

On the way they play:

"We are always aiming to improve our game, it doesn't matter what it is - the defence, the fast breaks, the attack. If we are playing well then the defence is strong, and the heart is strong, then that's what we need to have in this tournament."

Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir (ISL) - goalkeeper

On being at the Women's EHF EURO:

"It's amazing. We had this goal for three years or two years, so we've just been fighting and waiting and we're really happy to be here."

On what they have focused on in preparation:

"Just finding each other and working on our defence and also our offence. It's not a lot of time we have together when we are together in the national team, but we've been working and it's good and I hope that we come out on top when we start on Friday."

On their friendly games against Switzerland:

"We played two games, and in periods it was really good and in periods it was not as good. If we just get our good periods to be a little longer, and the bad ones to be a little shorter, then I think we'll have something really good."

On how she would describe the team:

"These women are amazing. We are fighters, we like to be together, we want the best for each other and we're ready to give it all for each other on the field."

Þórey Stefánsdóttir (ISL) - right wing

On being at the Women's EHF EURO:

"It feels amazing. Finally this is starting, we have been waiting for this for so long and this has been our goal to be here for a few years now. We achieved the goal to be here and now we have to deliver and enjoy it."

On the support they expect:

"There are actually many Icelanders coming. I think almost every player has some family member travellign to Innsbruck, and a few more, so we really look forward to having them in the hall when we play our games."

On the first game against the Netherlands:

"They are fast, very fast. All players are playing in very good teams as pro handball players, and they have built up a good culture around the team. They have been doing very good in the last few years and tournaments.

"We are definitely the small team there, but you never know how a handball match is going to play out and we will definitely do our best. There's nothing that says we can't surprise."





SPAIN

Ambros Martin (ESP) – head coach

On the group:

“We knew before and now that this year it’s even more difficult to go to the next round, because only two teams. [There are] more teams with a similar level than us and less teams who go for the next round. Not three, just two. And we are in a group, just France is probably over us, over all of us, but the others are very similar. It’s going to depend on the day.

“What we really want is to be good in these days, to feel good to play handball on those days. Not only against Portugal and Poland — it's more or less our level. Also against France, of course. But we are not thinking too much about the next, just preparing ourselves.”

On beating France and drawing with Czechia in the Golden League tournament in France:

“After this tournament, on these days that we were practising together and this tournament in France, we still need some things to improve and we are working on it before thinking too much on our opponents. So first is ourselves and then we will think a bit and we will try to adapt to the style of the opponents.”

Carmen Campos (ESP) – centre back

On the feeling in the team before throw-off:

“It's really nice. Like, we have a lot of new people and they are really, really looking forward to start the championship because for a lot of them it’s the first big championship. So, I think everyone is really happy to be here.”

On the new era for Spain:

“For us, it's like a bit new — everything — because the team is completely new. So, we are just getting used to each other and getting to know each other, into the court and also outside the court. So, I think it's new for everyone.

“It's a new era but for everyone, but we're really happy to have these young people around us. They are really looking forward. They work with a lot of energy. This is really nice to have in the team.”

On her increased level of responsibility in the team:

“For me, it's really hard. Now I'm the oldest with Jenny [Gutiérrez], so it's like a bit like a huge change when you're like one of the youngest before and now suddenly you're like the oldest one.

“But for me it's also really nice to just teach them what I know, to show them all my experience, to share with them what I know about. I have been playing abroad now for a while and I think it's really nice to share it with them and they're really happy to know everything.”

Jennifer Gutiérrez (ESP) – left wing

On the feeling in the team before the EURO begins:

“We are all very excited. It's a quite new group. Much of them, it's the first time in a big tournament, so I think it's a nice vibe, this emotion. I hope that we will stay in this way for the tournament, doesn't matter what happens. But we are here to learn and start to build our path again.”

On how the new-look team is for her personally:

“I cannot say that I don't miss some of my old teammates, because it has been a lot of years. We went through many things. But I'm also very excited to see these young players face the big teams and to see how they develop themselves and as a team.

“Handball-wise, we have still a lot to learn. We miss a lot of experience. But I like the character that my teammates have. They have no fears when they go in the court and I think that's the most important to start to build something nice.”





SWEDEN

Tomas Axnér (SWE) - head coach

On their expectations ahead of the Women's EHF EURO 2024:

"We have high expectations, of course. We finished fourth in the Olympics, very close to the final. We know we have a very difficult game against Hungary in the second game. It's going to be a (good) opening for the championship for us, if we can win that game."

On their goals for the tournament:

"Of course, we have set goals but we talk about more about visions and we finished fourth two championships in a row.

“Now, we want to have a medal, but we know that Norway, France and Denmark have taken the medals in the last championships and they are very strong teams and with us, Hungary, Germany and Netherlands, there are many strong opponents to take a medal, but we are aiming and our wishing is, vision is to take a medal."

On the opening match against North Macedonia in group A:

"Even though you have played many championships, there's always a little bit of nerves in the game, but I think it will be the same for North Macedonia.

“We know that we are a strong team and we know that we can play on a high level. And we know also that we can play that for 60 minutes. And we have a lot of respect for North Macedonia, but at the end we hope that we can take two points."

Jamina Roberts (SWE) - left back

On whether they are group A favourites, and if that brings pressure:

"I don't think that's a burden, but I don't think that we are such a clear favourites. I think Hungary in Hungary especially is a really hard opponent. So, we are humble and we will be very happy if we win this group, but we don't see it clearly obvious (being favourites)."

On Sweden's biggest strengths:

"Our biggest strength is that we really enjoy each other in the group. We have fun together, we support each other.

“Handball-wise, I think it's, mostly our defence. It maybe looks a little bit, weird sometimes, but we feel that we have control and we are playing in a way that we like."

On their goals for the championship:

"We have high expectations on ourselves. We also enjoy to play in Hungary with a lot of nice handball fans. And especially the game against Hungary will be a crowded game with a lot of atmosphere. And we are looking forward to it."

Jessica Ryde (SWE) - goalkeeper

On the opening match against North Macedonia:

"Looking forward a lot to start the competition. It's always fun to play the European championship and yeah, it's a great atmosphere and I think we're really just looking forward to start the competition."

On their goals for the Women's EHF EURO 2024:

"We will take it step by step and we are always trying to achieve to and reach a medal. That's our main goal."

On being early favourites in group A:

“I know the team is taking the group serious. It doesn't really matter if we're favourites or not.

“All the games are equally important and fun to play and if we just do it seriously and professional, I think we will have good opportunities to take some good results with us."





PORTUGAL

José António Silva (POR) - head coach

On the feeling in the team before the EURO begins:

“We have a lot of expectations about this competition, because for us, it’s the first time for all of us. Portugal have a long absence in this kind of tournaments.

“We’ll try do our best to increase the level of performance in handball of Portugal.”

On preparing mentally for the championship given it is a new experience for all involved:

“This is not a problem. Because it is the first time for us, we are highly motivated for the tournament and the girls, they have the right mentality for this kind of competition. Naturally, we have also some care about all the contexts, about all the pressure that exists, but I think we are prepared for the matches.”

On the first game, against Spain:

“It's a very difficult game for us. Like everybody knows, we are the outsiders of the group. We're trying to do our best, but always fighting for the victory.”

Bebiana Sabino (POR) - line player

On the feeling in the team before throw-off:

“We are a little bit anxious, but we are very happy to be here.”

On the group:

“We know the other teams are very strong. They participated in the last tournaments, the last European championship. We will try to do our best to show our handball is growing in Portugal, in the female gender. So, we'll try do our best, but we know the other — the opposition.”

On what she is looking forward to the most in this generation’s first major championship:

“We are making history for our country, so we will try to do better than the last participation. It's the second participation for Portugal, but for this group, it's our first participation, so we'll try to do history and do something better comparing to the last one.”

Carolina Nunes Monteiro (POR) - left wing

On Portugal’s goals at the EHF EURO:

“Firstly, it’s our — it’s my — first European Championship and for all of 17 players of Portugal, and it's important to get some experience in this competition. It's an amazing feeling to be here. Our goals — mostly [to be] competitive with tough teams, and that's it. Fight for the win, obviously, but stay the feet on the ground.”

On their first opponents, Spain:

“We saw the last two games of Spain against France and Czech Republic and, yeah, it's a lot of new players, but the quality, it stays there. It's a tough team.”