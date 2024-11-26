Norway begin title defence while Türkiye make EHF EURO debut

Hungary and Türkiye will be the first to step on court in the Fönix Arena in Debrecen as their first-ever meeting will mark the start of group A, while the match between Sweden and North Macedonia will complete the opening day's action.

In group C in Basel, four very different teams get their campaigns underway. Current world champions France meet a Poland side who have been on a steady upwards trajectory over the last years, while Portugal start what is only their second participation in a major championship against a Spanish team beginning a rebuilding journey.

Austria start group E in Innsbruck against Slovakia, coincidentally the co-hosts of the next Women’s EHF EURO, in what is a must-win match if the hosts want to get to the main round in Vienna. The later match features defending champions Norway against Slovenia, with both sides fielding teams that have changed a lot since their last meeting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

GROUP A

Hungary vs Türkiye

Thursday 28 November, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

this is the first-ever meeting between the two teams

Hungary have been part of every EHF EURO since the first-ever edition back in 1994, and the Trikolór have won four medals including gold in 2000. Their most recent medal was bronze at the EHF EURO 2012

as co-hosts, Hungary played in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2024 and finished in second place, only behind the reigning European and Olympic champions Norway

Hungary finished 11th at EHF EURO 2022, and the Vlagyimir Golovin-led squad will aim to improve the ranking in front of their passionate supporters

a new chapter in Turkish handball history will be written on Thursday when Costica Buceschi’s Türkiye make their EHF EURO debut

Beyza Irem Türkoglu (33 goals) and Asli Iskit-Caliskan (32) were Türkiye's top scorers in the Qualifiers

Sweden vs North Macedonia

Thursday 28 November, 20:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

