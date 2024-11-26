Norway begin title defence while Türkiye make EHF EURO debut
EHF EURO

Norway begin title defence while Türkiye make EHF EURO debut

EHF / Filip Mishov, Courtney Gahan, Björn Pazen
26 November 2024, 16:40

Co-hosts Austria and Hungary as well as reigning champions Norway all begin their Women's EHF EURO 2024 campaigns on Thursday, as the first women's European championship featuring 24 teams gets underway.

Hungary and Türkiye will be the first to step on court in the Fönix Arena in Debrecen as their first-ever meeting will mark the start of group A, while the match between Sweden and North Macedonia will complete the opening day's action.

In group C in Basel, four very different teams get their campaigns underway. Current world champions France meet a Poland side who have been on a steady upwards trajectory over the last years, while Portugal start what is only their second participation in a major championship against a Spanish team beginning a rebuilding journey.

Austria start group E in Innsbruck against Slovakia, coincidentally the co-hosts of the next Women’s EHF EURO, in what is a must-win match if the hosts want to get to the main round in Vienna. The later match features defending champions Norway against Slovenia, with both sides fielding teams that have changed a lot since their last meeting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

GROUP A

Hungary vs Türkiye
Thursday 28 November, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this is the first-ever meeting between the two teams
  • Hungary have been part of every EHF EURO since the first-ever edition back in 1994, and the Trikolór have won four medals including gold in 2000. Their most recent medal was bronze at the EHF EURO 2012
  • as co-hosts, Hungary played in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2024 and finished in second place, only behind the reigning European and Olympic champions Norway
  • Hungary finished 11th at EHF EURO 2022, and the Vlagyimir Golovin-led squad will aim to improve the ranking in front of their passionate supporters
  • a new chapter in Turkish handball history will be written on Thursday when Costica Buceschi’s Türkiye make their EHF EURO debut
  • Beyza Irem Türkoglu (33 goals) and Asli Iskit-Caliskan (32) were Türkiye's top scorers in the Qualifiers

Sweden vs North Macedonia
Thursday 28 November, 20:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden ruthlessly displayed their quality and character in the qualifiers by boasting perfect record with six wins and averaging 38 goals scored per match
  • as the fifth-ranked team from the EHF EURO 2022 and the fourth-ranked team from the 2023 IHF World Championship and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Sweden are the favourites in group A
  • this will be a clash of different playing styles as the Swedes favour a fast-paced approach, while the Macedonians tend to patiently build on their attacks
  • the two sides played each other at the EHF EURO 2008 and 2012, with Sweden winning both matches. The Swedes are unbeaten against the Macedonians in 11 previous meetings
  • the Lionesses' last win at a European championship dates back to 2008, when they hosted the tournament
  • the Macedonians have one of the youngest squads at the EHF EURO 2024 with only three players over the age of 30

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240228 BUL TUR Shumen 49

GROUP C

Spain vs Portugal
Thursday 28 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Portugal are back at the Women’s EHF EURO for their second participation in both this event and any major championship; they made their first EURO appearance in 2008
  • a new-look Spain are starting a rebuilding phase following a number of retirements post-Paris 2024 Olympic Games; only two members of the 2019 World Championship silver medal-winning team remain
  • since taking the silver medal at the EHF EURO 2014, Spain have not ranked higher than ninth at the EURO
  • Spain have won all four previous encounters against Portugal, although only two of those results are relevant, with the matches occurring in 2021 and 2022 while the previous two were before 2008
  • Portugal’s record for most goals scored at the Women’s EHF EURO is held by Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa, who went on to take Spanish citizenship and win two medals with Spain

France vs Poland
Thursday 28 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • current world champions, semi-finalists at the last EHF EURO and silver medallists at the 2024 Olympics, France are the favourites to top group C
  • Poland are starting their sixth EHF EURO in a row, but they have not ranked in the top 10 since 2006
  • in 2022, Poland took their first Women's EHF EURO win since 2014, but were unlucky to be eliminated at the end of the preliminary round due to a three-way points tie that did not work out in their favour
  • this will be the 11th mutual match between France and Poland, with the head-to-head record showing seven wins for Poland and three for France, although Poland’s last victory was in the 2013 World Championship quarter-final
  • France team captain Estelle Nze Minko plays her 40th EHF EURO match, and could become France’s all-time top scorer in the event during the tournament — she starts 24 goals behind Alexandra Lacrabère

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MAL5753

GROUP E

Austria vs Slovakia
Thursday 28 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams make their return to the final tournament after long absences – Austria have not featured since 2008, Slovakia last qualified in 2014
  • Austria were bronze medallists in 1996, but have struggled to find similar form since then
  • for the first time in their history, Austria are led by a woman: Dutchwoman Monique Tijsterman took over the team in February this year
  • Slovakia are looking for their second win in their EHF EURO history, after they previously defeated Serbia 23:21 in the 2014 preliminary round
  • Austria have won five of the seven head-to-head games between the two sides, with two matches – including their last meeting at the World Championship Qualifiers in 2010 – ending in a draw

Norway vs Slovenia
Thursday 28 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two sides last met at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, when Norway won 29:22
  • Slovenia have never beaten Norway in 13 previous encounters, including five EHF EURO matches
  • already record champions, Norway begin the hunt for their 10th EHF EURO title in the last tournament under head coach Thorir Hergeirsson
  • with several big names of past teams missing, including Stine Oftedal (retired), Nora Mørk and Veronica Kristiansen (both pregnant), Norway will be relying on the likes of EHF EURO 2022 MVP Henny Reistad
  • Slovenia are also a much-changed side since Paris with several retirements including former captain Ana Gros, meaning players like left back Tjaša Stanko will be expected to step up
  • in 33 previous EHF EURO games, Slovenia have won nine and lost 24; in 2022, they came away with three wins and three defeats

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

C4 7109

Photos © Christoffer Andersen / NTB, MSVPhotographers, Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Portugal X Finland PSR36752
Previous Article Flash quotes: 26 November

Latest news

More News