Flash quotes: 27 November

BASEL/DEBRECEN/INNSBRUCK - Comments from Poland head coach Arne Senstad (NOR), right back Monika Kobylinska and left back Paulina Uscinowicz (both POL) at a media call at the Marriott Hotel in Basel; North Macedonia head coach Kristijan Grchevski, right wing Sara Ristovska and right back Iva Mladenovska (all MKD) at a media call at the Hotel Mercure in Debrecen; and Slovakia head coach Jorge Duenas (ESP), right back Barbora Lancz and left back Tatiana Šutranová (both SVK) at a photoshoot at the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck, on Wednesday.

POLAND

Arne Senstad (NOR) - head coach

On the friendly matches they have played in preparation:



"It's shown that we are a team that need these kind of matches. It's still our challenge that too many of my girls are playing still in Poland, and don't get this experience other than in the championships to play teams like this.

"All the time we need these matches. We also saw, especially the last two matches against Sweden, that in the first match we really had some troubles, but then again in the second we managed to step up and be really close.

"On the best days, if we get the maximum out of every player, for sure we can play these teams. But in other days, our lowest level is still too low. We are excited and we want to play and we want to fight, and we'll have to see how the level is."

On developments since 2022:

"We don't maybe have the biggest stars, but we've tried to build this team. We started five years ago, and we started quite soon to put together an almost new team, with upcoming players and younger players, get some of them out in Europe to play for some good clubs. But still maybe I could wish (for) more of them to do this.

"We are trying to take care of this team attitude, that as a team we should try to reach our goals. I think that has showed also the last years that we are working with details all the time, that we are working with the physical condition, with how to play the modern handball, to try to develop the whole Polish handball.

"In both the EURO and the World Championship I think we don't have so much luck with the draw, we had really tough opponents in our groups all the time. Also this time for sure we didn't have the maximum luck - of course all teams are good, but I think that we have the ability and the chance to get this breakthrough. But I had hoped for some easier draws in some of the championships.

"The girls are developing. The girls really believe in the project and of course the federation, but it's hard for all the Polish to see that when I say and we say we are developing they cannot see it in the ranking, because that's not been too good. But we have the ability to fight for the top 10, top 12 for sure, but then again we need to beat some of the much higher-ranked opponents."

On their opponents at the EHF EURO:

"Everyone's talking about Spain, and that's for sure correct that they are new, but you saw this weekend in France (in the Golden League) that we are still talking about really good handball players.

"They still have a really really good team, and much higher-ranked than us.

"Portugal also, a team that's on their way up, for sure will give all 100 per cent. But this should be also in a championship.

"And France for sure also one of the top nations. We could have maybe seen a little bit easier group, but it will always be like this.

"We are ready to fight, and we need to take care of our business and have our players on their top level because then we are quite a good team."

Monika Kobylinska (POL) - right back

On how the team is feeling:



"We are feeling good, we came here already on Monday so it's also nice that we had a little bit of time to get used to things here. Of course it's getting closer and closer, tomorrow is the first game, so you can feel that it's more and more emotion, but we can't wait to start."

On their first match against France:

"We have a big respect to France, of course, we know how big is the team. But we are actually focusing a lot on ourselves, to just play the best game we can. We believe in our team and let's see what the game will bring."

On how the team has developed in recent years:

"You can see in our play that we developed a lot and we are a better team. Also now for some years already with Arne (Senstad) we build the group so that it's similar, with small changes. We feel good together.

"Maybe not all the tournaments were good for us - maybe sometimes unlucky, maybe sometimes if we fix small details the result would be much better. So I hope it's the time now for that to show for real what a team we are."

On Spain and Portugal, their other preliminary round opponents:

"Spain is a team that we know good and also have full respect (for). They are also showing in the big tournaments that they can play against everyone. We also know that it can be a key game for us, and we are focusing a lot on that. We are preparing with the tactic about it and maybe Portugal and Spain they are probably a little bit the same type, and play a lot one-against-one, and a lot of moments in defence.

"We know how good they are but we also know how good we are, so I think everything is open."

Paulina Uscinowicz (POL) - left back

On how the team is feeling:

"We are really excited. We wait for one year for the big championship so we really can't wait. We are ready, and we are just counting down the hours until tomorrow's game."

On the first game, against France:

"Meeting France in the first group game, it's a special thing. We expect hard handball, fast handball. But it doesn't matter against who we will start, we are really concentrated for the first game and we want to play our good handball from the start."

On the team's development:

"Definitely we have developed many things. Sometimes we are not happy about the result because they are not clearly presenting us as a team, but we definitely stepped up and we improve as a team. It's a perfect chance now to show our development and reach some good results with good handball."





NORTH MACEDONIA

Kristijan Grchevski (MKD) - head coach

On setting a goal for the squad ahead of the start of the tournament:

"Our goal has already been achieved by successfully qualifying for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 as one of the youngest squads and the appearance at the European championship will be a key point for us, for gaining valuable experience for the future."

On the opening match against Sweden:

"We can definitely feel the nerves, but in a positive way, although at the same time we are playing Sweden, which are primed to fight for a medal at the championship and we will try to represent ourselves in the best possible way. However, we are going to calculate a little bit as our target is the match against Türkiye, where we see our best chance of winning."

On how the young squad copes with playing at such a big tournament:

"We have a core group of experienced players and the rest of the squad consists of very young players and this championship will be of true value for our young players. In fact, we need a continuity of playing at major tournaments to become more experienced as a squad that we can use for the future.

“However, I feel that we hold accountability for that to achieve as a nation, as coaches in our country, the players themselves and hopefully, we can achieve that altogether."

On the atmosphere in the Fönix Arena:

"I hope the arena will be full and I hope that our passionate Macedonian supporters will be in in the stands to give us the support that we need."

Sara Ristovska (MKD) - right wing

On their preparations:

"We had good preparations ahead of the tournament, mainly in Porec (Croatia) and we played a couple of friendly matches in which we found out the things that we need to work on, both in defence and attack in order to prepare in the best possible way for the matches at the Women's EHF EURO 2024."

On their expectations for the EHF EURO:

"We have full focus on the next three matches and especially on the game against Türkiye because we know how important is that match for us and the possible win. Hopefully, we can stay disciplined and focused to achieve our goal at this tournament."

On being one of the more experienced players in the squad:

"We endure a change of generation within the squad that already lasts for a few years and it's a bit difficult because it's a bit tricky to translate some of our experience to the young players as they need to experience some things on the court and then, we can add do that.

“Definitely, the young players are on the right path and we have a lot of young players who are already playing for international clubs, outside of our country.”

On the opening match against Sweden:

"It's going to be a tough match as we know how good Sweden are, but we will try to adapt a patient style of play, which I don't think suits them because they want to play fast-paced style of play, but we are going to try our best and leave our hearts on the pitch because we shouldn't take for granted playing at a European championship. I believe in my squad as a captain."

Iva Mladenovska (MKD) - right back

On the opening match against Sweden:

"My expectations are that we'll play a great game, that will show that we can play against anyone and against such a strong opponent as Sweden are, which we know is one of the best teams in today's handball and they play really great, so I think we can show that we can live up to them.

On being earmarked by the EHF as one of the young players to watch at the Women's EHF EURO 2024:

"I'm really honoured by that and I'm happy that they think like that of me and I hope that I can prove that that's true."

On how the squad feels ahead of the tournament:

"We have set goals. We have goals to play good in every game. To show the best of our team and the best that we can play. And also we want to win some matches.

“I think we have a chance against Türkiye to win. I think we have a chance against anyone, but the biggest chance is Türkiye. And I think we have good chemistry in the team, we are really great prepared."

On how she will approach playing some of her idols at the Women's EHF EURO 2024:

"There are a lot of players I look up to, probably some of the older ones that I've watched on TV a couple of years ago. I'm really, really honoured to play against them. I think the Swedish team has really good players you can look up to and it's a pleasure to play at the championship."





SLOVAKIA

Jorge Duenas (ESP) - head coach

On their preparation:



"The preparation was good, but we have some small problems because we had two important injuries. For us it's a disappointment because in the last match against Ukraine, the friendly match against Ukraine, we had an important injury for one player - Adriana Holejová - so in this moment for us it's a disappointment.

"But the most important thing is to focus on our team. This is a sport as a team, so in general I'm satisfied with the preparation of this EURO."

On the future for the team:

"After 10 years this is the first time that Slovakia qualify for the EURO. For us it's very important because now it's a new generation, with new players. We must focus during the first round because I think that we have some chance to continue to the main round.

"But we're working for the future at the same time, because in two years we have our EURO in our country, so that is important to focus now."

On the first match, against Austria:

"The first match always is difficult. For the players it's a start of the championship. We have a problem to play against one of the teams who organises this tournament, and it's a little bit difficult because normally the team who play at home they have a lot of supporters and good emotion.

"We must take advantage of this, because sometimes this is not good for the team who play at home because they're maybe very nervous. We must play with calm and try to focus during these 60 minutes."

Barbora Lancz (SVK) - right back

On being at the EHF EURO:



"It's amazing. We are happy that we are already here. Yesterday we went training and today we're so excited to train and do this photoshooting. We can't wait to play tomorrow and show our performance to the whole (of) Europe."

On their return to the EURO after 10 years:

"It's very special also for the whole country because it's after 10 years, so we're very happy. We have a good team, a young team, but we prove ourselves year by year."

On what to expect from Slovakia:

"We are a young team, so maybe we want to surprise because we are very good. We are confident enough to try to face the big teams, so we will try to do our best and of course we want some points maybe to go to the main round."

On their first game against Austria:

"It's special because they're at home, they also want to go to the main round. I think it will be a very good match both from our side and their side. We will be focused and prepare 100 per cent. The day will show if we will be more lucky and maybe better."

Tatiana Šutranová (SVK) - left back



On being at the EHF EURO:



"As a team we are very excited. After a long time Slovakia qualified for the EURO so for many player it's the first time.

"We hope to show our best game, our best performance, and we are focused and we want to keep it like that for all of the games."

On what they hope to learn from their participation:

"For many of us it can be one of the most important games in the career, for young players maybe to start their career, maybe to have a chance to leave Slovakia, leave the Slovak league and try how it is outside, in different leagues and different countries.

"For more experienced players we hope for them to take more responsibility to show the focus and to lead the team."

On the meaning of their participation for Slovakia:

"Handball is for sure growing in the past few years, it's been more and more popular. We still cannot compare it with other ball sports in Slovakia - let's say ice hockey would be the most fan favourite - but handball is getting its popularity, and with that comes more responsibility to show that it's worth its popularity."