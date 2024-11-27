Familiar opponents face off as remaining teams start EHF EURO

The opening games for Group B of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 are incredibly balanced, with familiar faces in Romania and Czechia, on one side, and Montenegro and Serbia on the other side, facing off in the Fönix Arena in Debrecen.

Group D of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 throws off with thrilling encounters in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Co-host Switzerland aim to secure their first-ever EURO win as they face the debutants of the competition, the Faroe Islands. The evening's second clash features 2022 runners-up Denmark and 2020 bronze medallists Croatia, in their 13th mutual encounter and a rematch of the 2020 third place game won by Croatia.

The Netherlands and Iceland start group F in Innsbruck, followed by a re-match of the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers, Germany and Ukraine. The joint hosts of the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, Germany and the Netherlands, are favourites to progress from this group.

GROUP B

Romania vs Czechia

Friday, 29 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV



Romania will bring one of their youngest-ever teams in history at the EHF EURO, with an average age of 23.9 years old, while only six teams played more matches than Romania’s 93 in the competition

Czechia’s coach, Bent Dahl, was Romania’s assistant and spent three years in Romania at club level, coaching SCM Ramnicu Valcea, leaving this position two weeks ago

Czechia are currently on a 11-match losing streak at the EHF EURO, dating back to 2016

Romania lost five of the last six friendly matches played last month, conceding at least 30 goals in all five matches against Switzerland, Brazil, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands

all four matches played at the EHF EURO between the two sides were won by Romania, but none by a margin larger than three goals, with the record set in the preliminary round in 2018, 31:28

Montenegro vs Serbia

Friday, 29 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

