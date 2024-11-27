Familiar opponents face off as remaining teams start EHF EURO

The opening games for Group B of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 are incredibly balanced, with familiar faces in Romania and Czechia, on one side, and Montenegro and Serbia on the other side, facing off in the Fönix Arena in Debrecen.
Group D of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 throws off with thrilling encounters in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Co-host Switzerland aim to secure their first-ever EURO win as they face the debutants of the competition, the Faroe Islands. The evening's second clash features 2022 runners-up Denmark and 2020 bronze medallists Croatia, in their 13th mutual encounter and a rematch of the 2020 third place game won by Croatia.
The Netherlands and Iceland start group F in Innsbruck, followed by a re-match of the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers, Germany and Ukraine. The joint hosts of the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, Germany and the Netherlands, are favourites to progress from this group.
GROUP B
Romania vs Czechia
Friday, 29 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Romania will bring one of their youngest-ever teams in history at the EHF EURO, with an average age of 23.9 years old, while only six teams played more matches than Romania’s 93 in the competition
- Czechia’s coach, Bent Dahl, was Romania’s assistant and spent three years in Romania at club level, coaching SCM Ramnicu Valcea, leaving this position two weeks ago
- Czechia are currently on a 11-match losing streak at the EHF EURO, dating back to 2016
- Romania lost five of the last six friendly matches played last month, conceding at least 30 goals in all five matches against Switzerland, Brazil, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands
- all four matches played at the EHF EURO between the two sides were won by Romania, but none by a margin larger than three goals, with the record set in the preliminary round in 2018, 31:28
Montenegro vs Serbia
Friday, 29 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Montenegro’s coach, Suzana Lazovic, will make her debut in a major international competition against Serbia, after being appointed in September to replace Bojana Popovic
- the two sides also met in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, with Montenegro taking each time a one-goal win, 31:30 and 26:25
- Serbia are in the middle of a five-match losing run, dating back to 2020, five games short of their largest-ever losing run at the EHF EURO
- Serbia have won only once in nine matches against Montenegro, but none of the mutual matches have ended by a gap larger than three goals
- Serbia need only 29 goals to become the 15th team to hit the 1,000-goal milestone in the EHF EURO