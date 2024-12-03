DEBRECEN/BASEL/INNSBRUCK - Comments from players and coaches after Romania beat Serbia 27:25 and Montenegro beat Czechia 28:21 in group B; Denmark beat the Faroe Islands 24:33 and Switzerland beat Croatia 26:22 in group D; and the Netherlands beat Ukraine 43:23 and Germany beat Iceland 30:19 in group F on Tuesday.

CZECHIA 21:28 MONTENEGRO

Bent Dahl (NOR) – head coach, Czechia

On the loss to Montenegro:

"I'm really disappointed about how we entered the match in the first half because we were quite good prepared for what's coming, but we were speaking about this fight and about that Montenegro have a lot of energy and that they will play on the edge, but some of our players didn't handle this."

On the low score in the first half:

"We went sideways and didn't want to go directly in to have some beating up feeling and then we were really passive. All credit to Montenegro for their aggressive defence."

Sabrina Novotná (CZE) – goalkeeper

On the loss:

"I'm really disappointed because this was a key match for us that we must win, and lost, so we are going home."

On whether the EHF EURO was a breakout tournament for her:

"At this point I don't really care because we are going home, so it doesn't really matter how I performed as our team performance wasn't enough."

Suzana Lazovic (MNE) – head coach

On the win against Czechia:

"I'm so happy with how we played in the first half and they gave us only four goals and that shows that our defence was perfect when we compare it to the last match against Romania, but in the second half returned badly in defence and they scored four goals in four minutes.

“We must stop this and I'm one of the coaches who doesn't like these air balls and trick shots, but they are professional players and sometimes it's hard to control them.”

On getting through to the main round:

“I'm so happy with three out of three wins in the second phase. Tonight we can celebrate, but tomorrow we are starting preparations for Hungary, Poland, France and Sweden."

Andrijana Tatar (MNE) – line player

On the win:

"I'm very proud of my team and everyone is proud because we focused on what we did before the game and this is making us really happy."

On whether the win aids their confidence:

"We have three wins and for us that's really important and of course we have more confidence now."

CROATIA 22:26 SWITZERLAND

Ivica Obrvan (CRO) – head coach

On the game against Switzerland:

“The crucial moments were in the middle of the first half. They managed to score a 10:1 series. I can be satisfied with the first 15 minutes of the match and with the second half, but it was not enough to win in this match.”

On the second-half comeback:

“We almost caught the minus that we had, but we couldn't manage more than minus three, because we didn't have enough energy. When we were in a chance, we did some mistakes that gave another chance to Switzerland to win.”

Katarina Jezic (CRO) – line player

On what decided the result versus Switzerland:

“Honestly, I don't know. I'm just really disappointed right now. I think we didn't do our best and this is a little bit painful. I think we could play better, and we could win this game, but this wasn't the case, so I’m really disappointed.”

Tina Barišic (CRO) - left back

On the defeat against Switzerland:

“The first half really decided it today. It's not that we didn't have chances, but the ball just didn't want to go in the goal and they made a big lead. We didn't let ourselves get down because we didn't let them get too far apart, so we went down to six at half-time.

“We started really well in the second half and we really fought, but sometimes we need luck. There were too many missed shots today, but we really don't have anything to blame anyone for. We really gave it our all and fought until the end, but it just didn't work.”

On what they agreed at half-time:

“We told ourselves that it's not over and the game is played for 60 minutes. We know from our experience that we used to lose such big margins. I really believed in the chance that we would come back and, but it didn't work.”

On their performance:

“We really lacked luck and we lacked too many shots, not only today, but also in the previous two games against Denmark. If we hadn't missed, we would have been tied, just like against the Faroe Islands. Our attack really failed. Not just today, but all three of these games.”

Knut Ove Joa (NOR) – head coach, Switzerland

On the key to the win over Croatia:

“First of all, our defence. We wanted to play physically with them. See if we can play our defence in high intensity. We have created a good defence, I think. Keeping them down to 22 goals was also good from our side. Very good goalkeeping also.”

On the focus for Switzerland when Croatia came back in the second half:

“We talked about it during the half-time, because we also had this period against Faroe Islands. We talked about that we didn’t want to have one more like this, so it's about finding solutions. How to keep also the head calm and think about how we can find the right moves.”

Lea Schüpbach (SUI) – goalkeeper

On the key to the win:

“We just wanted to win the game. The whole team had a crazy spirit. We just fought. Even though they came closer, we didn't gave up. We just were a team on the field.”

On the home preliminary round and historic result:

“It's crazy. I mean, we played here at home for our fans, and they are just crazy. It's amazing. I don't know. I have to rest a bit to think about what just happened.”

Era Baumann (SUI) - left wing

On the main round:

“It is just an amazing feeling. We played so much as a team through all three games. Every time we changed a player the game just wen on, everyone went all in. It's just unbelievable.”

On playing an important role at the age of 17:

“We like the responsibility, and in the end, the age is not important. We just love to play handball and give our best.”

On facing tough opponents in the main round:

“We have nothing to lose in main round. We can just play our game, have a lot of fun and learn for the upcoming years. It's just great to be there, and who knows, maybe we will win some match.”

ICELAND 19:30 GERMANY

Arnar Pétursson (ISL) – head coach

On the overall performance at the EHF EURO:

“If you look at three games and if we have in mind that this is our first tournament in 12 years and we won our first game ever, I’m satisfied. I will be satisfied perhaps after 25,30 minutes.

“This game was difficult, but perhaps that’s surprising, because we were playing against one of the best team in the world and we showed today that we need couple of more years to get a little bit closer to them.”

On what he will tell the players after the match:

“After this match I’m going to tell them that I’m proud of them, I always enjoy to be with them and we’re always taking a step forward. This game was of course difficult, we knew that they are in front of us, but I’m going to tell them I’m proud. I’m proud to be their coach and I’m looking forward for the future, for the next steps.”

Hafdís Renötudóttir (ISL) – goalkeeper

On the defeat:

“We lost our power in defence, Germany got so many chances to score, which made it hard for us goalkeepers. Also, the German goalkeepers were good, they had many more saves in the second half. I wish we had played the second half as the first half, then it would have been a tight game.”

On the overall balance of the EHF EURO 2024:

“I hope that our win against Ukraine will stay longer in our memories, rather than the defeat today, as we know what this victory has done to us. We have achieved a historical moment for Iceland.”

Perla Albertsdóttir (ISL) – left wing

On the defeat against Germany:

“Yes, this was a very tough match. It was even in the first minutes, and that was our goal to try to stay in the game as long as we could, and try to win them like that, but they started showing how good they really are.

“They didn’t give up for one second, they just kept going and going to the next gear, and going again, and we just couldn’t follow. It didn’t have to go by this many goals, but they showed how strong they are.”

On what is she taking from the tournament:

“Right now I’m very sad about the loss, and also how big the loss was. But of course, tomorrow or next week, we will be proud. We wrote history for Iceland, and that is a big step. And also played a very good game against the Netherlands.

“If someone would have asked us before the match if we would be okay with this situation, we would have said yes, so, I guess we will be proud tomorrow, and I am proud. Just hurts to lose.”

Markus Gaugisch (GER) – head coach

On the preliminary round:

“I think we did our normal homework against Ukraine and Iceland. We were favourites in this matches, and we did well. Both victories are clear and I think this is good.

“The match against the Netherlands was rollercoaster, perfect and then very bad, so we take no points, but we have four games now to grow. It’s time to do again homework against Switzerland and Slovenia, which are in the ranking not in front of us, so we need to win this, and then we have two chances against top teams Denmark and Norway to take as many points as we can.”

On what will be the key in the match against Switzerland:

“We didn’t focus on that, because we needed to win this. If we didn’t win this than we wouldn’t go to Switzerland and I’m a bit surprised that a goal for the second part because it was open against Croatia. Now we have this night, and tomorrow the travel day to focus on Switzerland.”

Nina Engel (GER) – right back

On the win and her Grundfos Player of the Match award:

“It feels really good – we won, we made it to the main round, and I received this award. I had really positive feelings before the match and tried to start with ease, and that worked well.”

On the pressure before the match:

“We coped well with this pressure and fought as a team for 60 minutes. I am proud how we did it.”

On the chances in the main round:

“We have a tough group ahead, but never say never. We have our chances, if we perform at the highest level. Let’s see what is possible.”

Xenia Smits (GER) – left back

On securing a main round place:

“Much better than on Sunday, and of course it’s a win and we’re very happy, just satisfied to go to Vienna.”

On whether they have analysed their main round opponents:

“This is about to start. Of course, we know some players already very good, and we watched some other games already but preparation was only on Iceland, and now we’ll keep going for Switzerland.”

FAROE ISLANDS 24:33 DENMARK

Claus Leth Mogensen (DEN) – head coach, Faroe Islands



On the game:

“I think we played a good match. In the first half, we missed too many chances to stay closer, and then it was tough for us losing Brynja (Høj) in defence. She’s our main defensive player, so it got tough from there. But I'm really pleased to see them all, the girls, in the second half fighting back a few goals. That was important for us.”

On the EURO overall:

“It's been really unique for us. We never experienced it before, and we came here not knowing what to expect. What level we would be compared to other teams. We have fought for the victory in two of them (matches). I think we played a good match today.

“We are very satisfied with our performance. We, also, as a little nation are very proud of both the play and how the spectators behave. We really, really hope to get back in a tournament like this.”

Pernille Brandenborg (FAR) – line player

On the match:

“We tried our very best and I think in the beginning we came out to the game really good, actually. Maybe the red card for Brynja (Høj) shocked us a bit. She's a big part of, maybe the most important part of, our defence.

“But actually, I don't think that was the problem — after the first half, it was scoring, holding on to the ball and putting it behind the really good goalkeepers from Denmark. It got a bit hard to come back in the second half, but I think we, the last 15 minutes, gave the last we had for this tournament and I'm very proud.”

On what she takes from the EURO overall:

“I'm really, really proud of the team. I think we can go home and actually be a bit sad that we only got from one point. We came here, we dreamt for one point and now I think we could have got one or two in both the first and the second game if we had played a bit better.

“I hope that will come to us over time. We're new at this. It's a really young team and I'm so proud. I think all the girls could be proud of themselves. And, of course, all the fans we brought here as well.”

Brynhild Pálsdóttir (FAR) - left wing

On the Women’s EHF EURO 2024:

"We are very proud. We got the one point at our first European championship. That was one of our goals and we succeeded."

On their fighting spirit:

"We were fighting hard, especially in the second half because we only lost with one goal in the second half of the match. We showed that we had team spirit throughout the whole game and I think throughout the whole three games we worked really, really hard for it this as a team."

On their experience:

"This European championship is just the beginning. We really want to have a chance to compete again at the European championship or world championship."

Jesper Jensen (DEN) – head coach

On the game:

“We needed one point to advance to the main round with two points and that's good for us, so that was our main goal in this match. We would like to play well as well, and take that self-confidence with us in the main round.

“I think the first 45 minutes was pretty decent and we were leading by 13 or something and then the last 10, 15 minutes was a little bit on and off. But all in all, I think we played a good preliminary round here and we are off to the main round with the maximum points.”

On the new players on court:

“We knew before the tournament we have a strong squad, and I think we showed that today. We had three or four players who had played many minutes so far and they were taking a day off. All in all, we put up a good performance and some players got rested, and therefore we are ready and facing a tough group of opponents in the main round.”

Mie Højlund (DEN) – right back

On the game:

“It took some time to find our real play during the game. We made maybe a few too many mistakes, didn't find the tempo, didn't find our usual play. But I think that when we found it, we played 30 really good minutes. Came out from the half-time and played really well. Maybe weren't the best last 15 minutes and I'm a bit disappointed in that, but otherwise really happy.”

On the preliminary round and how she sees the team now:

“Really happy that everyone came in the tournament and got some minutes on the field. Hopefully, we're able to take the self-confidence with us and play maybe a bit better than we've been doing these three matches, but overall, three good matches.”

Kaja Kamp (DEN) – line player

On the Faroe Islands:

“We know that they have some good players, we haven't seen that much video of them, so we it was also learning by doing. We had a lot of respect for them.

“They got one point against Croatia and that was impressive and they have a lot of spectators with them who gives them more energy and power.”

On the main round:

“There will be tough games in the main round, so it is nice that we are coming there with three wins. It's going to be four games against good opponents and there have been some battles over the last years between a lot of those teams. It will be exciting to see who will take the take the wins in those games and how it will be. We are looking forward to it.”

SERBIA 25:27 ROMANIA

Uros Bregar (SLO) – head coach, Serbia

On the loss to Romania:

"We were close to the victory, but in the end, in the last 15 minutes, we didn't find a way to the goal. Also, it was a lot of two-minute suspensions and we really lost the rhythm. And I think that it was easier to score for Romania and they deserved the victory in the end."

On saving their best performance for the last match:

"It's difficult to say because we also played good against the Czechs, we also played good today, but this is sports and this can happen, we played really good periods during all of the three matches, but this is how it is and this is what happened."

Katarina Bojicic (SRB) – line player

On the loss against Romania:

"We were fighting a lot and I think it was really good in the first half and about the second, I don't know, in some points we needed to show our experience when we were winning three goals. We started to lose the ball, to make technical mistakes so much."

On whether the loss hurts:

"A lot, really, a lot. It's hurting a lot because we never give up. We were thinking until the end that these six goals (required to reach the main round), it's nothing and that we can achieve that and I think that this is important for the player to have (belief) in the head. And it was really painful for us and I think that we needed to win this."

Florentin Pera (ROU) – head coach

On the win against Serbia:

"I'm very happy for this victory and I'm proud of my players. Today it was very important game for us even though we have a lot of young players.

“Today, we showed maturity as team, we played very good, smart we didn't give up, even though first half not so good for us, but we didn't give up, we changed the system in defence and until the end.

“I think Romania was the best team and I am happy that we won two games in this very tough group. We started with victory against Czechia, played very good in my opinion against Montenegro and today one more victory against Serbia.

“I'm really satisfied about this young team because we rebuild the team. We have a lot of young players. But we have team spirit and we didn't give up in all of the games. We fight till the end and I am very happy, very satisfied about this.”

On mounting a comeback:

"We showed character in the first half and returned in the game against Czechia, we come back after minus six. Against Montenegro, the same, it was minus five and today the same. I am very satisfied about this because we showed character. We fight until the end this is the most important."

Angela Stoica (ROU) – left back

On the win against Serbia:

"I’m still amazed, I'm still shocked. We were fighting a lot and unfortunately we didn't start so good, but as you know, our speciality is to come back every time."

On being selected as Grundfos Player of the Match:

"I think it was not just my work, my teammates were helping a lot and the atmosphere from the hall and all my stuff from the team. I don't feel that I achieved it by myself."

UKRAINE 23:43 NETHERLANDS

Borys Chyzhov (UKR) – head coach (UKR)

On the learnings from this championship:

“I want to support our young team, our girls. Sometimes they performed very well and I think this experience will help us in the future games and in our world championship qualification.”

Andriyana Naumenko (UKR) – line player

On what happened after their early 3:0 lead:

“We lost too many balls in attack and caused too many turnovers and technical mistakes. So we lost our morale and we could not stop them running.”

On what Ukraine learnt from this tournament:

“The most important thing was to gain experience, individual for the players and the whole team. For the next tournament we need to be better from our physique, our mentality and strength.”

Liubov Rosokha (UKR) – centre back

On the EHF EURO experience:

“I think it was a good experience for me. Of course we had mistakes, but I think it's important that we are here and I hope the next time we will be better than today.”

Henrik Signell (SWE) – head coach, Netherlands

On the win against Ukraine:

“We had the chance to rest quite many players and we knew from the beginning that we’re stronger team than Ukraine, but still I’m impressed because we played with a lot of players with not so many minutes in the first games, and I think they performed very well.”

On what he expects in the main round:

“Tougher matches of course. There are only good teams now, and first we’ll play Slovenia and it’s (a) team who always fights. That’s our first thing to focus on.”

Rinka Duijndam (NED) – goalkeeper

On the win against Ukraine:

“We did a good job, had a rough start, but we fought back in the game, fought back in the tournament. I think we did really good in this round, and I’m very excited to see what’s coming next.”

On how they will celebrate in the locker room:

“I think we’re going to be very happy. We cannot make it late today, because we’re travelling tomorrow, but it’s really nice to see that also the girls that haven’t played that much in the first two games could show their skills today and I think that make us a very good team.”

Sarah Dekker (NED) – right wing

On her Grundfos Player of the Match award:

“I was so happy that I got more playing time – and now I am even happier about this award.”

On running until the end:

“This is our mentality, we always keep on running and fighting, and that worked really well today. It is important to carry this rhythm to Vienna, as we want to play like this until the end.”

On the main round:

“We bring two points to Vienna, this is very good. But the main round will be really tough, facing Norway and Denmark and knowing that we have to beat at least one of them to proceed. This is hard, but we will give our best to cause a surprise.”

On the young Dutch team:

“Our start was perfect, as everybody saw that we can make good result with this new team. We are young, maybe this keeps the expectations a bit lower. But in general, we are happy with what we did in Innsbruck.”