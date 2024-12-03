12:50

12:35

And here's the top five saves of last night, with some spectacular efforts from the goalkeepers as they fought to keep their teams' hopes alive.



12:20

Let's start the day with yesterday's top five goals - including some excellent efforts from teams that left the tournament after their games on Monday.



12:00

Already we've reached the last day of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round, but there are still four main round tickets to be confirmed. Denmark and the Netherlands are through, and Montenegro are in pole position in group B, but the games need to play out before we can confirm who will go on to Debrecen and Vienna.

Find out more in the preview and in the calculations.