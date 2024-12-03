Live blog: Preliminary round to end with more crunch games
Round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 continues on Tuesday and there are still main round tickets available - with nothing decided in group B. In groups D and F, Denmark and the Netherlands are through, but the rest of group D and either of Croatia and Switzerland are still in the running.
Switzerland are a very good team. We saw that already two years ago when we equalised with them in Slovenia. They have well-structured team even though they don't have big names in their squad. they were playing on a high level in these two games so far. We need to fight, have a good defence and try to have more fast breaks and score easy goals. I hope our goalkeeper will continue their good performances.
We have a chance to go to the main round and we will go all in. I think it's going to be a close game, maybe even 50:50, and it is important to keep our nerve. Especially near the end of the game and then play with all our strengths. We should aim to score quick and easy goals, and to maintain our fast pace against them. It also makes a game a lot easier for us if we don't always attack for three minutes and keep them from playing their game.