Live blog: Preliminary round to end with more crunch games

03 December 2024, 12:00

Round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 continues on Tuesday and there are still main round tickets available - with nothing decided in group B. In groups D and F, Denmark and the Netherlands are through, but the rest of group D and either of Croatia and Switzerland are still in the running. 

15:45

Time for today's Stat of the Day - although the Faroe Islands are underdogs against Denmark tonight, they can count on two superb goalkeepers. Annika Frídheim Petersen and Rakul Wardum have saved 44.9 per cent of the shots on goal so far, more than any other team.

14:50

Throughout the Women's EHF EURO our amazing team of photographers from kolektiff images are capturing the best action - but they're also capturing the stillness before a match, or in the tense moments when players wait for something to happen. Here are some of our favourite portraits so far. Enjoy, and for more, check out the kolektiff Instagram account.

EURO24W France Vs Spain MAL9262 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Hungary R1JC0252 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W Germany Vs Ukraine KA209702 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain MAL0270 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs Switzerland MAL2403 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Norway Vs Slovenia KA207143 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Croatia Vs Faroe Islands MAL0964 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Switzerland Vs Faroe Islands A0A9077 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs Poland MAL4190 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye AR30691 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Spain Vs Portugal MAL2267 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Netherlands Vs Iceland ER12373 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff

13:55

On Sunday night the Faroe Islands women took a point on their EHF EURO debut, drawing with Croatia - in a game that was in many ways very similar to their men's draw with Norway at the Men's EHF EURO back in January.

The Faroese play Denmark tonight; they have few illusions about the scale of the job in front of them, but they do want to continue living their European championship fairytale with the few hundred devoted fans who have come to support them. Read more in Danijela Vekić’s feature.

EURO24W Croatia Vs Faroe Islands MAL1438 AM
EHF EURO

Faroese fairytale written in Basel

FEATURE: Ten months after the men’s team stunned the handball world, the Faroese women write their own chapter with a historic EHF EURO poin…

yesterday

13:10

One of the key games today is in group D, where Croatia meet Switzerland. Croatia will have some clarity about what they need to do depending on the outcome of the first game, between the Faroe Islands and Denmark – a draw or loss for the Faroes mean Croatia just need to beat Switzerland, but if the Faroes pull off the biggest shock of the tournament Croatia could still progress with a win if the goal difference is in their favour. For Switzerland, it’s easy: win or draw.

EURO24W Croatia Vs Faroe Islands MAL0667 AM
Switzerland are a very good team. We saw that already two years ago when we equalised with them in Slovenia. They have well-structured team even though they don't have big names in their squad. they were playing on a high level in these two games so far. We need to fight, have a good defence and try to have more fast breaks and score easy goals. I hope our goalkeeper will continue their good performances.
Kristina Prkacin
Left back, Croatia
EURO24W Switzerland Vs Faroe Islands MAL7128 AM
We have a chance to go to the main round and we will go all in. I think it's going to be a close game, maybe even 50:50, and it is important to keep our nerve. Especially near the end of the game and then play with all our strengths. We should aim to score quick and easy goals, and to maintain our fast pace against them. It also makes a game a lot easier for us if we don't always attack for three minutes and keep them from playing their game.
Emma Bächtiger
Right back, Switzerland

12:50

Are you signed up to the EHF EURO newsletter yet? It arrives regularly in your inbox throughout the tournament, bringing results, news and features and showcasing the best of the competition.

It will highlight the best stories from the EHF’s team of expert journalists and ensure that fans are kept up to date with an easy-to-read digest of the latest from the courts. Click here to register for the newsletter.

12:35

And here's the top five saves of last night, with some spectacular efforts from the goalkeepers as they fought to keep their teams' hopes alive.


12:20

Let's start the day with yesterday's top five goals - including some excellent efforts from teams that left the tournament after their games on Monday.


12:00

Already we've reached the last day of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round, but there are still four main round tickets to be confirmed. Denmark and the Netherlands are through, and Montenegro are in pole position in group B, but the games need to play out before we can confirm who will go on to Debrecen and Vienna. 

Find out more in the preview and in the calculations.

EURO24W Romania Vs Czechia 97A3314 AH
EHF EURO

Preliminary round ends with crunch matches

DAY PREVIEW: Four main round places remain open in groups B, D and F as the EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round ends

yesterday
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye C5 7705 JC
EHF EURO

What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round

NEWS: Find out what each team needs to do in the last preliminary round match to reach the main round

today, 5 hours ago
3A 0190
