DEBRECEN - Comments from Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin and left wing Gréta Márton (both HUN) at a media call in Debrecen on Wednesday.

HUNGARY

Vlagyimir Golovin (HUN) – head coach

On the match against Montenegro:

"The most important thing is that Montenegro has a really tough and aggressive defence and for us in attack, it will be very important to avoid these mistakes and go in excessive and aggressive duels. In defence, we should focus on stealing balls and scoring easy goals, and that's our main goal for the match against Montenegro."

On the matches in the main round:

"The home crowd could give us extra motivation and help in the main round but in the main round there are other teams thar are also just as good as us or maybe even better, but it will depend a lot on how we respond on the court. Let's hope that on a daily basis, we will be better and we can show our best."

Gréta Márton (HUN) – left wing

On the match against Montenegro:

"We are expecting a really tough game with aggressivity and a lot of fight and spirit. I think we will need our fans even more now because I think these games are going to be really hard, so we will need all of our energy."

On their chances of reaching the semi-finals:

"We are really happy to be in the main ground. It's really an amazing feeling. I think we are getting more and more confident, but it's not right or easy to say that we have a really good chance because we meet amazing teams. We will just give our best and we will fight like hell."

On Hungary's biggest quality:

"We have a really strong and young spirit in our team, but we also have experienced players who can help a lot. So, we are a really good mix."