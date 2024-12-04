The only current Olympic champion on court for MOTW will be Denmark and Magdeburg line player Magnus Saugstrup. The 28-year-old took gold in the final in Lille against both Germany and his teammate Lukas Mertens. Now, Saugstrup is really looking forward to this special MOTW, “Playing in front of 11,000 fans in Nantes is incredible. There is always a very good atmosphere, which of course also transfers to the team, and it has been that way for many years. I really enjoy playing there.”

The reverse fixture against the French side at home was anything but joyful for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 winners, as they lost 28:32 – it was Nantes’ first ever victory against SCM after five defeats and one draw. “Of course, we want to do better in the return match than we did at home. That was not a good game from us, we were definitely not satisfied with our performance,” says Saugstrup.

His side have been going through some shaky form for some weeks in the EHF Champions League, picking up just two wins and a draw from their first eight matches. “We have played a few bad games this season, but we are still in the running in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. We can beat any opponent, and I also think that we will definitely advance to the knockout stage. And then we will see,” Saugstrup says.

One reason for his optimism was last week’s 28:23 win at home against table leaders Barça – the first defeat for the defending champions this season, “The win against Barça was very important for us. After a few defeats, we showed that we can still can win against a top team.”