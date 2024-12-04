Magnus Saugstrup: “Playing in front of 11,000 fans in Nantes is incredible”

04 December 2024, 13:00

The last Match of the Week in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the year 2024 will be something special in terms of attendance; 11,000 fans are expected in Nantes’ Noedif Hall XXL, when HBC Nantes host SC Magdeburg. Plus, the significance for both sides is high, as after nine rounds, Nantes are third in group B with 11 points, while Magdeburg lie fifth with seven points. 

The only current Olympic champion on court for MOTW will be Denmark and Magdeburg line player Magnus Saugstrup. The 28-year-old took gold in the final in Lille against both Germany and his teammate Lukas Mertens. Now, Saugstrup is really looking forward to this special MOTW, “Playing in front of 11,000 fans in Nantes is incredible. There is always a very good atmosphere, which of course also transfers to the team, and it has been that way for many years. I really enjoy playing there.”

The reverse fixture against the French side at home was anything but joyful for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 winners, as they lost 28:32 – it was Nantes’ first ever victory against SCM after five defeats and one draw. “Of course, we want to do better in the return match than we did at home. That was not a good game from us, we were definitely not satisfied with our performance,” says Saugstrup.

His side have been going through some shaky form for some weeks in the EHF Champions League, picking up just two wins and a draw from their first eight matches. “We have played a few bad games this season, but we are still in the running in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. We can beat any opponent, and I also think that we will definitely advance to the knockout stage. And then we will see,” Saugstrup says.

One reason for his optimism was last week’s 28:23 win at home against table leaders Barça – the first defeat for the defending champions this season, “The win against Barça was very important for us. After a few defeats, we showed that we can still can win against a top team.”

Saugstrup has played for SC Magdeburg since 2021, with his last match for his former club Aalborg Håndbold that year's EHF Champions League final against Barça, which they lost. Two years later, Saugstrup was back in Cologne; first, Magdeburg beat Barça in the semi-final, then Kielce in the final to win the trophy for the second time after 2002 and the first one in the current playing system. One year earlier, Saugstrup became a German champion and IHF Super Globe winner with SCM – a trophy he has won three times. The 2023/24 season was almost perfect for his side, becoming German Bundesliga and cup winners and making it to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 again – where Magdeburg lost in the semi-finals against his former club Aalborg.

But in the current season, Magdeburg lack a bit of consistency; in the German Bundesliga, they have lost three of 11 matches so far, were eliminated in the German cup by THW Kiel in the last 16 – and have lost five of nine EHF Champions League group matches. But for Magnus Saugstrup, those results are no reason to bury his hand in the sand.

“We have played incredibly well over the last three years, so expectations are naturally rising, also in the team. It was an incredible time, we could practically walk on water. We always want to have high expectations - and meet them. But sometimes you don't manage that, you're just going through a bad phase. Now we've lost a few too many games, but we're still in the race.”

One excuse for the weak period could be the injuries of key players such as Tim Hornke and Felix Claar, who have both been long-term absentees, and now Icelander Omar Ingi Magnusson is out for the MOTW – but Saugstrup disagrees: “I don't think those defeats have anything to do with the injuries. The teams defend differently against us now, and many teams attack just like we do, with lots of 1-on-1 situations. And in many games, small things have made the difference between victory and defeat.” 

Last season, Magdeburg won their last 12 group matches in the EHF Champions League to finish on top of their group and progress straight to the quarter-finals, this season, SCM are already eight points below table-topping Barça after nine rounds. “This year it will of course be very difficult to make it straight to the quarter-finals. But then we just have to progress the normal way, that's what we hope and what we'll manage, I am sure. In our group, everyone can win against everyone else recently, this group is incredibly strong, and there are generally no easy games in the Champions League.”

An MOTW victory in the fully packed Neodif Hall XXL arena in Nantes could be the perfect ending of the 2024 international year for Saugstrup, as in the Bundesliga there are still some matches to play before the new year. 2024 was the year of Magnus Saugstrup; German champion, German cup winner, EHF EURO silver medallist, Olympic champion, best Bundesliga player of the 2023/24 season and now new captain of the Danish national team.

“Yes, 2024 was incredible for me, definitely the best year of my career. I have achieved very big goals with my teams, so I am very satisfied and of course very proud. But that doesn't mean that I'm going to stop and retire now. On the contrary, I want to win many more titles.”

To have this opportunity at club level, Saugstrup has just extended his contract at Magdeburg until 2029. But the reasons for this signage are not only sports-related, “I know that I can play for titles every year with Magdeburg, but that's not all. My family feels super comfortable in Magdeburg, so it's a perfect fit both athletically and personally. That also applies to the team, we get on really well off the field too. We're just good and want to keep playing for lots of titles.”

