Last season, Magdeburg won their last 12 group matches in the EHF Champions League to finish on top of their group and progress straight to the quarter-finals, this season, SCM are already eight points below table-topping Barça after nine rounds. “This year it will of course be very difficult to make it straight to the quarter-finals. But then we just have to progress the normal way, that's what we hope and what we'll manage, I am sure. In our group, everyone can win against everyone else recently, this group is incredibly strong, and there are generally no easy games in the Champions League.”
An MOTW victory in the fully packed Neodif Hall XXL arena in Nantes could be the perfect ending of the 2024 international year for Saugstrup, as in the Bundesliga there are still some matches to play before the new year. 2024 was the year of Magnus Saugstrup; German champion, German cup winner, EHF EURO silver medallist, Olympic champion, best Bundesliga player of the 2023/24 season and now new captain of the Danish national team.
“Yes, 2024 was incredible for me, definitely the best year of my career. I have achieved very big goals with my teams, so I am very satisfied and of course very proud. But that doesn't mean that I'm going to stop and retire now. On the contrary, I want to win many more titles.”
To have this opportunity at club level, Saugstrup has just extended his contract at Magdeburg until 2029. But the reasons for this signage are not only sports-related, “I know that I can play for titles every year with Magdeburg, but that's not all. My family feels super comfortable in Magdeburg, so it's a perfect fit both athletically and personally. That also applies to the team, we get on really well off the field too. We're just good and want to keep playing for lots of titles.”