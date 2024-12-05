DEBRECEN/VIENNA - Comments from players and coaches after Sweden beat Poland 33:25 in main round group I; and Germany beat Switzerland 36:27 in main round group II on Thursday.

SWEDEN 33:25 POLAND

Tomas Axnér (SWE) – head coach

On the match against Poland:

“We kept up with our opponents, we were two goals ahead in the first half, we had some struggles with their seven-against-six. In the second half they only scored 10 goals, a couple of them more in the end, so we changed a little bit in the defence and got better control on it and could control the game much easier.”

On the motivation within the team after the victory:

“I think I know that my girls have trained a lot and run a lot and are capable of playing two games in two days, so I’m looking forward to the next game against Romania, a fantastic game for us to play.”

Linn Blohm (SWE) – line player

On the win:

“I am feeling really good, we started the main round with a win that is so important for us.”

On the motivation within the team for the next matches:

“The motivation is big because we still have the chance to go to the semi-finals, so of course we want to take that. Each game is very important for us, so we will go in and give all that we have in every game.”

Arne Senstad (NOR) – head coach, Poland

On what was missing in the game against Sweden:

“A lot was missing today. First of all, we were up against a really good team, so they were the big favourites and we needed to play at our absolute best if we wanted to have a chance.

“Today, I think we missed the power from the start, we missed the energy that we had in Monday’s game against Spain. We started to make a lot of easy mistakes and then we were some goals behind.

“Changing to seven-against-six worked and we were playing really well, but still we made too many mistakes in the first half and got these two-minute suspensions, so we needed to play with one (player) less.

“It was a tough first half, two goals behind, and then in the second one we tried again to go out and play seven-against-six, but it looks like we didn’t have the energy today. I really think we had the chance to fight against them, but during the whole game we had too many mistakes, easy mistakes, not just because they are a good team, too many two-minute suspensions and in the end they were just better.”

On how the game against Hungary:

“First of all now we need to talk to the girls and find this extra energy and it’s not easy with one game on the day after, my girls are not used to playing so many games in such a short time. It’s the same story for Hungary for sure, but today it didn’t look like we have this energy, so we need to do some things right for tomorrow and prepare for the Hungarians, they are really strong.”

Monika Kobylinska (POL) – right back

On what went wrong in the match against Sweden:

“It’s hard to say directly after the game. I think that we didn’t start so well, but then we succeeded in the seven against six and we came back in the game. Then I think we played quite well in the first half, but in the second one we let them score already from the beginning, also a lot of counter attacks and we couldn’t stop them.

“They started to control the game, I am a little bit disappointed that we didn’t have this energy in the second half and maybe it was quite too easy in the second half for Sweden.”

On her performance after scoring six goals:

“I am not really thinking about my performance when we are losing the game, so I am more disappointed that we didn’t make it harder for them in the second half.”





SWITZERLAND 27:36 GERMANY

Tabea Schmid (SUI) – line player

On the defeat:

“In the first half, even though we were behind, we said that it was fine that we had some shots on the post, which is really unlucky.

“But then in the beginning of the second half we lost some intensity and allowed them to have a lot of fast breaks. We didn't run home fast enough and we didn't have the consequences that we wanted to. So, I'm a bit disappointed about that, but we just look forward for the next game.”

“We were four behind and caught them, and also in the half-time we were behind four, so of course we thought, OK, maybe we can keep up again like we did in the first half. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t.”

Mia Emmenegger (SUI) – right wing

On what decided the match:

“In the first half we threw a lot of balls on the post and that was then four goals that were missing us. In the second, we had too many mistakes, technical faults, so the Germans could make a difference with fast attacks.”

On it being Switzerland’s first main round game ever:

“That's really nice. For us, it’s history and so we're proud to represent our home. But anyway, we'd like to get some points. We're not here to lose every game, so we try to give all in the next games.”

Markus Gaugisch (GER) – head coach

On Germany’s approach to the game:

“We focused on the key players of Switzerland. They have a few young players which are upcoming — very, very good. When you see pivot cooperation, this is perfect. It's really, really good.

“And the wings are also on a high level. They are young. We spoke about that, but we knew that in defence, they have not such a high quality than in offence. We focused on our defence, and we knew that when we play straight and not complicated then we will win.”

On what they talked about at half-time:

“We are not in the situation to run over an opponent without any problems, because we have a range of good actions and bad actions. We spoke about being cool, play our things, feel well.

“Over 60 minutes, we have a better bench. We can change with experience and the Switzerland girls are first time on this level. I think they did very, very well. I'm impressed of the development they do. So we stay cool, play our game, and then we will win.”

Annika Lott (GER) – left back

On the match versus Switzerland:

“We wanted to win the match, and we went through the match without pressure. Then we just went for the goal and it worked, so it was a good team play today.”

On the second half, when they clearly pulled away:

“We had a good goalkeeper and good defence and then we could play fast. It's always good when you can make the easy goals so the opponent is also a little bit struggling, and that was good.”

Alina Grijseels (GER) – centre back

On the high number of goals scored:

“That was the key, I think, we wanted to improve more and more during the tournament because we know we have a good defence but we want to use this for scoring fast goals.

“Today we showed that we can do it. I am happy that we delivered like this and that we have the two points in the main round.”

On Germany's performance:

“It was really important also to use all the energy, because for example, Annika Lott was out also for two games, so it's also important for her to come in the tournament because we have hard games ahead of us. We have to use everyone. Today was a team performance, a really good one, also from the goalkeepers to the last player.”