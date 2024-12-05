hummel and EHF extend partnership until the end of 2028

Back in 2020, the Danish sportswear brand hummel deepened its commitment to handball by partnering with the European Handball Federation (EHF). Following four successful years of collaboration, the two parties have now decided to extend their agreement for an additional four years, ensuring the partnership now runs until the end of 2028.

As part of the renewed agreement, hummel will remain the exclusive merchandising partner for apparel at the EHF EUROs and will expand its rights to include on-site venue sales of merchandising products. Additionally, hummel will supply sportswear and footwear for the federation’s staff and officials, including referees, during tournaments. This extension further solidifies hummel’s position as a leading brand in the world of handball and emphasises its dedication to supporting the sport at the highest level.

Lars Stentebjerg, hummel CEO, says: “After four remarkable years together, we are incredibly proud to extend our strong partnership with the EHF. This agreement reinforces our status as a leading supplier in handball—a sport that is deeply embedded in our DNA and heritage. The EHF EURO tournaments provide a fantastic platform to showcase our brand and connect with handball fans across Europe. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and exploring new opportunities together in the years to come.”

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, shared his enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration: "We are excited to extend our successful partnership with hummel until 2028. Over the years, hummel has proven to be an exceptional partner whose deep passion for handball resonates with our long-term goals for the sport. Together, we aim to elevate handball to new heights, expanding its reach and delivering unforgettable moments on and off the court.”

The collaboration between hummel and the EHF will be further strengthened in the coming four years with the implementation of joint CSR projects on a grassroots level and the development of new products, including the release of a new performance shoe for the EHF top referees in 2025.