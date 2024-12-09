DEBRECEN/VIENNA - Comments from France head coach Sebastien Gardillou and left back Estelle Nze Minko (both FRA), and Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin and centre back Petra Simon (both HUN) at media calls on Monday.

FRANCE

Sebastien Gardillou (FRA) – head coach

On his expectations for the game against Hungary:

“My first expectation is to play in front of a lot of people in the stands. I think it is possible. And after this, to be better than in the last game, against Sweden. Because for me, to improve all the time, game after game, is my only objective and I am very happy when I am sure that the players understand how we decided to organise ourselves and make it on the court.”

On the team's main improvements since the start of the tournament:

“We play faster in counterattack and breakthroughs, this is the first thing. We improved our defence in 6-0, because we have incredible defence in 1-5, we have Estelle Nze Minko in the 4-1.

“After the Olympics we discovered that we fell down to being the sixth nation in defence. And I decided with my staff to be better during this championship. Game after game I had the feeling that we changed some things and it was better, this is my second purpose.”

On their possible semi-final opponents:

“For the other group, they have only played two games and things can change. For me, the most important thing is to be better against Hungary than we were against Sweden, after that we will see.

“I can’t decide which opponent we will have in the semi-finals. If we want to win this competition it’s possible to lose just one match, but not the semi-finals. It’s difficult, but I am sure that we have the spirit and the heart in this team to be better, to be very compact together and that will change the future and our destiny.”

Estelle Nze Minko (FRA) – left back

On her expectations for the game against Hungary:

“To win, as simple as that. I think we both have a good dynamic in this competition, we’ve been winning everything so far.

“Even though we both know we are going to the semi-finals in Vienna, we also want to keep that dynamic going on, you don’t want to feel a little down or have a loss right before heading into the semi-finals. It’s important for both of us to win this game.

“About us, the French national team, I feel that we’ve been doing well in a way, we won everything, but at the same time I still feel that we have a little margin (to improve). I think we haven’t played our best collective handball yet.

“This extra game against Hungary might be a good opportunity for us to improve and show that we can be a little better. We’ve been better throughout the competition a little bit for every game, so we need this extra step before going to Vienna. This is what we want there.”

On their possible semi-final opponents in group II:

“I’ve been following them a little, but to be honest we’ve been playing so many games in a row and focusing mainly on my group and our opponents. So I haven’t been watching many games on the other side, but of course I know what’s going on there.

“I know that Norway is in, that probably the game between Denmark and the Netherlands is going to be the most important one to settle second place in their group. But I have been really focusing on our side.”

On what it would mean to get another EHF EURO trophy with France:

“It would mean a lot. I am not necessarily thinking about the last time we won the European championship because it was a long time ago, in another context.

“This year has been pretty crazy for our national team. We were world champions a year ago, then we got silver in the Olympics, so to have another medal would mean three medals in one year.

“That would say a lot about how we work, how invested we are, our level as a team, especially now that we have a new staff organisation, a new head coach.

“I would be very happy for the team if we could prove to ourselves that we are still managing whatever happens around us, we are still managing to be among the best teams.”

HUNGARY

Vlagyimir Golovin (HUN) – head coach

On securing a place in the semi-finals:

"We are really happy and we are looking forward for the semi-final, which will be a whole new experience for both the players and the staff, as we haven't reached with this team this phase of the tournament so far. But we hope that we can take it with ourselves this kind of feeling and flow that we have here in Debrecen."

On the next match, against France:

"The participants of the semi-finals are all top teams and France is one of them. Of course, it will be kind of a good preparation game, but also we will fight the same way because we are still at home court in front of our spectators and it will decide who will be on top of the group after the main round. It's still an important game for us."

On whether they will miss Debrecen's atmosphere in Vienna:

"It will be different, but we hope that many Hungarian fans will also come to Vienna to watch our games at the final weekend. And obviously, they helped us a lot to perform in the way that we've done so far. But we look forward and we hope that we can feel at home there in Vienna, too."

Petra Simon (HUN) – centre back

On securing a place in the semi-finals:

"It's unbelievable now that we have slept on it and we are still feeling really good and that it has happened. It's been 12 years ago that Hungary got in the semi-final and we are really happy about that. But still, there is one match in the main round left and we hope that we can win against France because we are at home and we want to serve our fans."

On their hopes of the final:

"I hope that we can get to the final. We really want that. And also I think we are very strong now. Our defence is compact and our goalkeepers are really good. In attack, we can find the solutions that we want and we fight like hell in every game. I hope that we can achieve something big this weekend."

On her performance against Romania:

"I really enjoyed it yesterday. I played as a right back first and it was good because I can make passes to the right wing or I can fly through some things, but thank you. In every match I want to make a difference when I'm on the court."

On the final main round match against France:

"We want to win against France. We want to end up in the first place in our group because we can face the second one in the other group and that's how we can avoid Norway. That would be really good for us.

“And we play at home, we want to serve our fans and every victory that we have taken has given us so much power and strength that we can use it in the future and get something from it."