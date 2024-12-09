Live blog: Dutch cruising against Switzerland

Live blog: Dutch cruising against Switzerland

09 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round goes back to Vienna on Monday for the third round, with Norway able to grab a semi-final place if they can beat Germany and other teams hoping to keep their final weekend chances alive.

15:10

The Netherlands and Switzerland have some outstanding young players, some of whom could well be in the running for the inaugural Best Young Player award in the All-star Team, presented by Lidl. One who's stood out is Dutch line player Romee Maarschalkerweerd, who has shone in the defence but also played a fair bit in attack. Look out for her when they throw off in 20 minutes' time in Vienna

 

14:55

The stat of the day looks at the last match of the evening, Denmark vs Slovenia. Without seven-metre penalty shots, Denmark have the best shooting percentage in the main round at 68.2 per cent. However, their opponents today, Slovenia, rank third with 63.1 per cent, so it could be a challenging day for the two teams’ goalkeepers.


14:35

One of Norway’s most experienced and important players is wing Camilla Herrem, who has been having a great tournament and the other day scored her 150th EHF EURO goal. She talked yesterday about how Norway have developed through the tournament and what we might see in their game against Germany later on today.

“I think we had a lot of progress from the beginning to now. We had a lot of talking about our defence — that we need to be better. We need to help each other more. You can see we're starting to get better against Denmark and small adjustments and then against Netherlands yesterday.

“I think we were much better than the day before. We used our running skills more, because we're talking about the Netherlands — they like to run and run and run. I also said to our team that we don't have to forget that we are running as well. We have to run in the entire game, because that's something we’re used to and that's something that can be tiring for the opponents.

“We've been taking steps all the way from Innsbruck till now. I'm just very proud of the team because we lost some key players after the Olympics, so we didn't quite know where we were. But the way we've been handling ourselves on the field and the way that other players have been stepping into their role, I'm very, very proud.”


14:10

Today’s Women in Handball focus on the EHF Activities Instagram page recognises the eight female referee pairs whistling at this tournament. Let’s hope they’re inspiring some young female players to get involved in officiating in the future!

You can find out which referees are nominated for which matches here.

 

13:45

On the sidelines of the Women’s EHF EURO, a group of 22 coaches finished the EHF Master Coach course this week. This year’s cohort undertook an intensive programme of work which culminated in presenting a thesis to the panel of examiners, after spending several days fine-tuning their knowledge of handball in theoretical and practical sessions in Vienna. Read more about what the course involved here.

EURO24W Master Coach 2024 ER13082 JE
EHF Activities

New Master Coaches awarded at the Women's EHF EURO 2024

FEATURE: 22 coaches earned Master Coach titles after an intense final module in Vienna

today, 6 hours ago

13:20

Germany play their penultimate main round match today, against defending champions Norway. Victory would keep the semi-final race wide open in group II, and boost German morale after their defeat to Denmark on Saturday night. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan spoke to goalkeeper Katharina Filter about their tournament so far.

EURO24W Iceland Vs Germany KA103329 EM
EHF EURO

Katharina Filter: “We've got to play at our highest”

FEATURE: Germany aim to be the first to topple Norway when they meet in main round 3 at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024

today, 6 hours ago

12:55

What it means to reach the EHF EURO semi-finals – Hungarian edition.

Hungary’s win over Romania yesterday booked the co-hosts their first semi-final place in 12 years, in front of a packed Fönix Arena in Debrecen. Here’s how they celebrated.

 

12:15

News from the Danish camp this morning: unfortunately goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt was injured during training yesterday, being hit in the head by a ball. Coach Jesper Jensen has called up the experienced Sandra Toft to replace Reinhardt for today’s game against Slovenia; the Danish announcement said Reinhardt would come back when she was fit.

 

12:00

It's Monday, but there's no reason to feel the post-weekend blues because we still have three more main round days at the Women's EHF EURO 2024! Today, we head back to Vienna and group II, with Norway aiming to book a semi-final spot with their sixth victory of the tournament against Germany. The Netherlands want to get back to winning ways against Switzerland, while the Swiss are hoping for some main round points; and one of Denmark and Slovenia could take a step towards the final weekend too depending on who prevails in the last game of the day.

Read the day preview here.

EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Norway ER12957 JE
EHF EURO

Norway eye semi-final ticket as crunch time arrives

GROUP II PREVIEW: The defending title holders have the chance to secure their semi-final place on the third main round day in Vienna

yesterday
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania MAL6421 AM
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania 97A7611 AH
