Flash quotes: Czech Republic media call

Bratislava, 12 January – Quotes from Czech Republic coach Rastislav Trtik (CZE) and goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva (CZE) at a media call on Wednesday.

Rastislav Trtik (CZE) – coach

On what has changed since he had coached the Czech national team for the last time in 2004/2005:

"This current team has much more experience compared to the one 16 years ago. The level of performance is definitely higher, this is the biggest difference."

On their goals for the EHF EURO 2022:

"It is very easy: Once you qualified for a tournament, you want to reach the next stage, and despite the strong opponents – both medallists at the last World Championship - we face, our main goal is making it to the main round."

On potential rising talents in his team:

"If I mention them now, the other teams would read it, so I do not mention a single player – but only our team. If we want to be successful, we need to be a strong team. We have talents in our squad and we have a good mixture of youth and experience."

On the opener against Spain:

"This EHF EURO is a very interesting tournament, I expect many level and equal matches – as Covid-19 is constantly shuffling the cards every day. I expect an interesting and close match, and maybe we can cause a surprise against Spain. I am sure due to the current situation every team can beat every team here. Spain are in transition, so we might get our chance."

Tomas Mrkva (CZE) – goalkeeper

On the fact that spectators (25 per cent of the capacity) will be allowed in the arena in Bratislava

"It is great that fans can attend the matches. We count on the support of many Czech fans in Bratislava, as we need their help in this tough group."

On the fact that he is the new number one, as his long-term teammate Martin Galia (CZE) is not with the team:

"I have gained certain experience in the last years and unfortunately, Martin is not with us. But I also trust all of our goalkeepers who are part of our squad."

On the goals for the EHF EURO:

"We want to proceed from this tough group, we know that it will be hard, but we believe in ourselves."

On the personal situation of the team:

"Except Stefan Zeman the best Czech players are here, so we have some confidence. In the end, it is only about the team, not individuals, we have to be strong as a team, we have some players from international top clubs and Champions League teams."