Flash quotes: Ukraine media call

Szeged, 12 January – Quotes from Ukraine left wing Oleksandr Kasai (UKR) and goalkeeper Anton Terekhov (UKR) at a media call on Wednesday.

Oleksandr Kasai (UKR) – left wing

On the preparation ahead of the EHF EURO 2022:

“At first it was difficult to put ourselves into it right after the end of the EHF Champions League. But then we managed to find new energy, working a lot, and we feel like we are ready to start.”

On the changes brought by new coach Michael Biegler:

“He changed everything. It is good for us, I think, to have a coach with European experience, as he coached Poland and he has coached famous clubs in Germany as well. We have new exercises, a new way of thinking as well, and that can only bring positive to the team.”

Anton Terekhov (UKR) - goalkeeper

On the game against Serbia:

“It is very important for us, but not more than the ones against Croatia and France. We will go for the win and put all our energy to win the first game in the tournament.”

On how they see Ukraine doing in Group C:

“For sure, we are not favourites, but I always say that one on game, you can do anything, especially this year, as everybody has problems. We will give our best, game after game, and we hope this will be enough for us to progress.”