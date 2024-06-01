Flash quotes: EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 semi-finals

BUDAPEST - Comments from Györi Audi ETO KC left back Bruna de Paula (BRA) after Györi Audi ETO KC beat Team Esbjerg 24:23 in semi-final 1 at the MVM Dome on Saturday.

Team Esbjerg vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Bruna de Paula (BRA) – left back, Györi Audi ETO KC

On the close end to the game:

“I cannot describe the finish, it was crazy. In the last two minutes I was on the bench, I thought I couldn’t handle it, but it was an amazing game. I’m really happy and proud of my team.”

On their season:

“It was a really hard season, but also this was our power today, and we put everything on the field. We just showed the world our best version.

“When our coach (Per Johansson) came in Györ, he put all good energy in that. You could see that today. Even if you are not on the field, you feel that we all play together, actually all player play together.”

On the final:

“It doesn’t matter who will be our opponent tomorrow, we will give our everything and we will try to get to the gold medal.”