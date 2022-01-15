Flash quotes: match day 3

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Montenegro 28:24

Debrecen 15 January - Quotes from Montenegro technical director Drasko Mrvaljevic (MNE) and goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic (MNE) and North Macedonia coach Kiril Lazarov (MKD) and goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski (MKD) after Montenegro beat North Macedonia 28:24 in their preliminary round group A match in Debrecen.

Drasko Mrvaljevic (MNE) - technical director

On the win against North Macedonia:

“It was a very difficult match for us. We once again played without our coach Zoran Roganovic. I had to prepare the match two hours before the start. We showed good discipline and we were very good in the defence. I believe we made our country proud. We are a small country and this means a lot to us.”

On the next match against Slovenia:

“We still didn’t prepare for them. We go one day at the time. With all problems, we are just focused on our play. One thing that’s sure, it’s going to be difficult.”

Nebojsa Simic (MNE) - goalkeeper

On the win against North Macedonia:

“It was an amazing victory. From the worst experience in our life we got to the best experience of our life. I’m so proud when I see how we all fought tonight. These two points mean a lot to us. North Macedonia has a lot of potential and I believe it was hard for them when Kiril Lazarov got injured.”

On the next match against Slovenia:

“We will have a hard time in the next match against Slovenia. It was hard for us as our physiotherapist was positive [with Covid-19] and we didn’t had any help from that side until Saturday. We will prepare as best as we can to try something even though Slovenia are favourites.”

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) - coach

On the loss against Montenegro:

“I’m disappointed. I believed we could surprise Montenegro. They showed more experience in this match. We missed [Stojanche] Stoilov, and with other players we are missing it’s hard to play and win, especially a hard match like this. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We have talented players but they still have to gain more experience.”

On the next match against Denmark:

“We play the last match of the EHF EURO against one of the best teams in the world. We need to enjoy it and gain as much experience as we can. This will be the chance for all young players to step on the court and play against such an amazing team. We need to start over. To rise up again, you have to fall. It’s the same with us. We have many talents but we need to work more and to work harder.”

Nikola Mitrevski (MKD) - goalkeeper

On the loss against Montenegro:

“They were more aggressive and motivated than us. There is not much more to say about this match. We have to learn our mistakes and get ready for the next match.”

Slovenia vs Denmark 34:23

Debrecen, 15 January - Quotes from Denmark coach Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN), line player Magnus Saugstrup (DEN) and goalkeeper Niklas Landin (DEN), and Slovenia coach Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE), right wing Gasper Marguc (SLO) and left back Borut Mackovsek (SLO) after Denmark beat Slovenia 34:23 in their group A preliminary round match in Debrecen on Saturday.

Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN) - coach

On the win against Slovenia:

“We played very good today. In the first half we both played strong, in second half our defence was much better and Niklas Landin decided the match with his saves. He helped us a lot.”

On the next match against North Macedonia:

“We are happy as we are in the main round and we are taking two points with us. The match against North Macedonia will be a good opportunity for some different things in our squad. We are looking forward to playing against them.”

Magnus Saugstrup (DEN) - line player

On the win against Slovenia:

“We played good, we showed power during 60 minutes of play. I think we played much better than in the first match and now with full concentration we must go forward.”

Niklas Landin (DEN) – goalkeeper

On the match:

“The first half of the game was very balanced between the two teams; at the beginning we had some problems with the defence. Slovenia played well, [Borut] Mackovsek had a really good day and they were able to stay close to us for a long time.

“I think our defence improved a lot in the second half and I had some saves and that is why we could finally take the lead and win the match. The Danish fans gave us strength when we needed, it has been very boring to play in empty arenas for a long time. They made the atmosphere incredible for us.”

Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE) – coach, Slovena

On the loss against Denmark:

“We did a good first half and we played with a lot of energy. Everything was working for us. Denmark is one of the best teams in the world and in the second half they were better. With Niklas Landin between the posts just made harder for us.”

On the next match against Montenegro:

“That match will be really important for us. It’s going to be hard, that’s for sure. We need to prepare very good as we know what’s at stake in that match. One thing is sure, we are going for the win.”

Gasper Marguc (SLO) - right wing

On the loss against Denmark:

“If we look at half-time, it was very good match and we were very close. However, it’s hard to keep up with team like Denmark, we needed to fight for our chance. When Niklas Landin started to stop almost every ball, that was bad for our moral. There is no time to dwell. We have to focus on the match against Montenegro, which is very important for us.”

Borut Mackovsek (SLO) - left back

On the atmosphere:

“We have already played some matches in Debrecen with the national team and it’s always good to play here, because there are a lot of handball fanatics. It is not so close to Slovenia, but the atmosphere is fantastic. We tried to do our best today, but we had just a small chance to win, obviously Denmark was the better team. We’ll focus the next game against Montenegro, we have to hope.”