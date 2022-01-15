IMG 9415
EHF European League

Herning-Ikast claim second straight win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev15 January 2022, 19:00

Herning-Ikast Handbold are top of the EHF European League Women group C following two victories in as many matches.

After a win at Handball Club Lada a week before, the Danish outfit defeated Magura Cisnadie on home court, 31:28.

GROUP C
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROU) 31:28 (17:12)

  • Herning boast a maximum of four points, while Magura are level with Storhamar on two points
  • Magura led 6:5 ten minutes into the match, but a string of Ingvild Bakkerud's goals lifted Herning to a 6:1 run in the next seven minutes
  • the home side were in front by six goals several times after the break, but Magura did not give up and fought until the end
  • Marilena Neagu and Marina Dmitrovic were Magura's joint top scorers with five goals

Friis lead the way again

Emma Friis has proved her value for Herning-Ikast many times, and in the current group stage, she has become top scorer in both matches so far.
After netting six goals last week at Lada, the 22-year-old added eight more against Magura, helping her team to once again earn a three-goal victory.

