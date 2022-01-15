Herning-Ikast claim second straight win

Herning-Ikast Handbold are top of the EHF European League Women group C following two victories in as many matches.

After a win at Handball Club Lada a week before, the Danish outfit defeated Magura Cisnadie on home court, 31:28.

GROUP C

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROU) 31:28 (17:12)

Herning boast a maximum of four points, while Magura are level with Storhamar on two points

Magura led 6:5 ten minutes into the match, but a string of Ingvild Bakkerud's goals lifted Herning to a 6:1 run in the next seven minutes

the home side were in front by six goals several times after the break, but Magura did not give up and fought until the end

Marilena Neagu and Marina Dmitrovic were Magura's joint top scorers with five goals

Friis lead the way again

Emma Friis has proved her value for Herning-Ikast many times, and in the current group stage, she has become top scorer in both matches so far.

After netting six goals last week at Lada, the 22-year-old added eight more against Magura, helping her team to once again earn a three-goal victory.