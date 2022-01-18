Flash quotes: match day 6

GROUP B

Iceland vs Hungary 31:30

Budapest, 16 January — Quotes from Iceland coach Gudmundur Gudmundsson (ISL), line player Elliði Viðarsson (ISL) and goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson (ISL), and Hungary coach Istvan Gulyas (HUN), centre back Egon Hanusz (HUN) and Zoltan Szita (HUN) after Iceland beat Hungary 31:30 in the preliminary round 3 match in Budapest Handball Arena on Tuesday.

Gudmundur Gudmundsson (ISL) — coach

On the match:

“I want to thank Hungary for a great game — a fantastic handball game. The spectators were fantastic in this beautiful hall, so it was really nice to play today.

“We played today, I think fantastic attack, most of the time. That was clear to me from the beginning. We had problems in defence, especially with the line players. [Bence] Bánhidi was scoring a lot of goals and we had problems against him and the other line players. They’re very physically strong and played very well.

“In the second half I think we found a solution. After five or 10 minutes in the second half we were playing more defensive and we played better.”

On his emotions:

“In the end, I’m very proud of the team. I’ve very happy. For me, I started the project in 2018 with this team, to build it up again. It has been sometimes difficult for us, but I think we are on the way. We can play very, very good handball and we are looking forward to the main round.”

Elliði Viðarsson (ISL) — line player

On the match:

“I want to say thank you to all the fans from Hungary and Iceland. The atmosphere was superb in the hall today. Like Gudmundur [Gudmundsson] said, it was a really hard game. Physically they have a really strong team and it’s hard to play against them one-against-one and they found the pivot many times. So, it was a really hard game. I would say we were lucky to come out on top today. It could have gone both sides.”

Björgvin Pall Gustavsson (ISL) – goalkeeper

On the atmosphere in the Budapest Handball Arena:

“It was a fierce battle and I am glad that there were not only Hungarian spectators in the arena, but a few fans from home as well. The acoustics are great in the beautiful new venue and the local supporters definitely made our life harder. Hopefully, the vibe will stay like today’s in the upcoming part of the EURO.”

Istvan Gulyas (HUN) — coach

On the match:

“It was a very tough and well-balanced match today. I can repeat what my colleague said, because on our side also the defence was weaker in the first half and we couldn’t cope with the one-to-one attacks of Iceland in this phase of the game.”

On the tournament:

“Obviously we are very, very disappointed and feel sorry about our elimination. We thank the fans from today and the previous matches. Just like Iceland, we are building our team and I hope this team will give many good memories and experiences to the fans in the future.”

Egon Hanusz (HUN) — centre back

On the match:

“I think, as it was said, it was a very well-balanced match, a tight match, a very close match. In the crucial moments, the decisive moments, we made mistakes and that decided the fate of the points this evening. I would like to emphasise my gratitude to the fans of Hungary because I think this was a once-in-my-life moment, this EURO, but I hope that this team will also give joyful moments in the future for our fans.”

Zoltan Szita (HUN) – left back

On the defeat:

“It is hard to say anything, we had too many mistakes, especially in crucial situations, this way no one can win a match. We knew Iceland will be a tough opponent, they have good quality players and we did not even have any luck today. I have to say a massive thank you to our fans, the atmosphere and their support was amazing, we hope to compensate for them in the future.”