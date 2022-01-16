The race for the main round
Find out what needs to happen for teams to reach the Men's EHF EURO 2022 main round. This article will be updated after each match day.
GROUP A
Remaining matches: MKD vs DEN, MNE vs SLO
Denmark – through to the main round
Montenegro – through to the main round if they do not lose to Slovenia
Slovenia – through to the main round if they beat Montenegro
North Macedonia – out of the race for the main round
GROUP B
Will be added after Sunday’s matches
GROUP C
Remaining matches: FRA vs SRB, UKR vs CRO
France – through to the main round if
- they do not lose to Serbia by more than six goals
- Croatia do not beat Ukraine
- they lose to Serbia by seven goals AND score at least 19 goals
- they lose to Serbia 18:25 and Croatia beat Ukraine, AND France end with a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Croatia
Serbia – through to the main round if
- they beat France by at least two goals
- they beat France by one goal AND score at least 26 goals
- they beat France 25:24 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND Serbia end with a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Croatia
- they beat France AND Croatia do not beat Ukraine
- they do not lose to France AND Croatia lose to Ukraine
- Ukraine beat Croatia by fewer than 13 goals
- Ukraine beat Croatia by 13 goals AND do not score more than 27 goals
- Ukraine beat Croatia 28:15 AND Serbia will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Ukraine
Croatia – through to the main round if
- France do not lose to Serbia AND Croatia do not lose to Ukraine
- Serbia beat France by one goal AND will not score more than 24 goals AND Croatia beat Ukraine
- Serbia beat France 25:24 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Serbia
- Serbia beat France by eight or more goals AND Croatia beat Ukraine
- Serbia beat France 25:18 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than France
Ukraine – through to the main round if
- France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia by more than 13 goals
- France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia by 13 goals AND score more than 28 goals
- France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia 28:15 AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Serbia
GROUP D
Will be added after Sunday’s matches
GROUP E
Remaining matches: BIH vs ESP, SWE vs CZE
Spain – through to the main round
Sweden - through to the main round if they do not lose to the Czech Republic
Czech Republic - through to the main round if they beat Sweden
Bosnia and Herzegovina - out of the race for the main round
GROUP F
Remaining matches: SVK vs RUS, LTU vs NOR
Russia – through to the main round if
- they do not lose to Slovakia by more than five goals
- Norway do not beat Lithuania
Slovakia – through to the main round if
- they beat Russia by at least six goals
- they beat Russia AND Norway do not beat Lithuania
- they do not lose to Russia AND Norway lose to Lithuania
Norway – through to the main round if
- they beat Lithuania
- Slovakia do not beat Russia AND Norway do not lose to Lithuania
- Slovakia lose to Russia AND Norway do not lose to Lithuania by more than seven goals
Lithuania – through to the main round if
- Slovakia lose to Russia AND Lithuania beat Norway by eight or more goals