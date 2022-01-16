GROUP A

Remaining matches: MKD vs DEN, MNE vs SLO

Denmark – through to the main round

Montenegro – through to the main round if they do not lose to Slovenia

Slovenia – through to the main round if they beat Montenegro

North Macedonia – out of the race for the main round



GROUP B

GROUP C

Remaining matches: FRA vs SRB, UKR vs CRO

France – through to the main round if

they do not lose to Serbia by more than six goals

Croatia do not beat Ukraine

they lose to Serbia by seven goals AND score at least 19 goals

they lose to Serbia 18:25 and Croatia beat Ukraine, AND France end with a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Croatia

Serbia – through to the main round if

they beat France by at least two goals

they beat France by one goal AND score at least 26 goals

they beat France 25:24 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND Serbia end with a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Croatia

they beat France AND Croatia do not beat Ukraine

they do not lose to France AND Croatia lose to Ukraine

Ukraine beat Croatia by fewer than 13 goals

Ukraine beat Croatia by 13 goals AND do not score more than 27 goals

Ukraine beat Croatia 28:15 AND Serbia will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Ukraine

Croatia – through to the main round if

France do not lose to Serbia AND Croatia do not lose to Ukraine

Serbia beat France by one goal AND will not score more than 24 goals AND Croatia beat Ukraine

Serbia beat France 25:24 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Serbia

Serbia beat France by eight or more goals AND Croatia beat Ukraine

Serbia beat France 25:18 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than France

Ukraine – through to the main round if

France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia by more than 13 goals

France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia by 13 goals AND score more than 28 goals

France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia 28:15 AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Serbia

GROUP D

GROUP E

Remaining matches: BIH vs ESP, SWE vs CZE

Spain – through to the main round

Sweden - through to the main round if they do not lose to the Czech Republic

Czech Republic - through to the main round if they beat Sweden

Bosnia and Herzegovina - out of the race for the main round

GROUP F

Remaining matches: SVK vs RUS, LTU vs NOR

Russia – through to the main round if

they do not lose to Slovakia by more than five goals

Norway do not beat Lithuania

Slovakia – through to the main round if

they beat Russia by at least six goals

they beat Russia AND Norway do not beat Lithuania

they do not lose to Russia AND Norway lose to Lithuania

Norway – through to the main round if

they beat Lithuania

Slovakia do not beat Russia AND Norway do not lose to Lithuania

Slovakia lose to Russia AND Norway do not lose to Lithuania by more than seven goals

Lithuania – through to the main round if