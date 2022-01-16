20220116 Road To Main Round
EHF EURO

The race for the main round

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation16 January 2022, 10:30

Find out what needs to happen for teams to reach the Men's EHF EURO 2022 main round. This article will be updated after each match day.

GROUP A

Remaining matches: MKD vs DEN, MNE vs SLO

Denmark – through to the main round

Montenegro – through to the main round if they do not lose to Slovenia

Slovenia – through to the main round if they beat Montenegro

North Macedonia – out of the race for the main round


GROUP B

Will be added after Sunday’s matches


GROUP C

Remaining matches: FRA vs SRB, UKR vs CRO

France – through to the main round if

  • they do not lose to Serbia by more than six goals
  • Croatia do not beat Ukraine
  • they lose to Serbia by seven goals AND score at least 19 goals
  • they lose to Serbia 18:25 and Croatia beat Ukraine, AND France end with a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Croatia

Serbia – through to the main round if

  • they beat France by at least two goals
  • they beat France by one goal AND score at least 26 goals
  • they beat France 25:24 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND Serbia end with a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Croatia
  • they beat France AND Croatia do not beat Ukraine
  • they do not lose to France AND Croatia lose to Ukraine
  • Ukraine beat Croatia by fewer than 13 goals
  • Ukraine beat Croatia by 13 goals AND do not score more than 27 goals
  • Ukraine beat Croatia 28:15 AND Serbia will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Ukraine

Croatia – through to the main round if

  • France do not lose to Serbia AND Croatia do not lose to Ukraine
  • Serbia beat France by one goal AND will not score more than 24 goals AND Croatia beat Ukraine
  • Serbia beat France 25:24 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Serbia
  • Serbia beat France by eight or more goals AND Croatia beat Ukraine
  • Serbia beat France 25:18 AND Croatia beat Ukraine AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than France

Ukraine – through to the main round if

  • France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia by more than 13 goals
  • France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia by 13 goals AND score more than 28 goals
  • France beat Serbia AND Ukraine beat Croatia 28:15 AND will have a better goal difference from all matches played in the group than Serbia

 

GROUP D

Will be added after Sunday’s matches

 

GROUP E

Remaining matches: BIH vs ESP, SWE vs CZE

Spain – through to the main round

Sweden - through to the main round if they do not lose to the Czech Republic

Czech Republic - through to the main round if they beat Sweden

Bosnia and Herzegovina - out of the race for the main round

 

GROUP F

Remaining matches: SVK vs RUS, LTU vs NOR

Russia – through to the main round if

  • they do not lose to Slovakia by more than five goals
  • Norway do not beat Lithuania

Slovakia – through to the main round if

  • they beat Russia by at least six goals
  • they beat Russia AND Norway do not beat Lithuania
  • they do not lose to Russia AND Norway lose to Lithuania

Norway – through to the main round if

  • they beat Lithuania
  • Slovakia do not beat Russia AND Norway do not lose to Lithuania
  • Slovakia lose to Russia AND Norway do not lose to Lithuania by more than seven goals

Lithuania – through to the main round if

  • Slovakia lose to Russia AND Lithuania beat Norway by eight or more goals
Espvswe Action
EHF EURO

Defending champions win and proceed

GROUP E REVIEW: Thanks to a 32:28 win in the top clash, Spain are already confirmed for the main round

yesterday
Slovden DEN N33
EHF EURO

Denmark cruise past Slovenia

GROUP A REVIEW: Denmark booked their place in the EHF EURO 2022 main round, beating Slovenia 23:34 in an exciting match

yesterday
20220116 Luc Steins NED
Previous Article Steins: ‘We really took this chance to surprise them’
20220116 Konan FRA 1
Next Article Karl Konan, a smiling giant on the big stage

Latest news

More News