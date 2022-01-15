Flash quotes: media calls 15 January

GROUP C

UKRAINE

Szeged, 15 January – Quotes from Ukraine assistant coach Vyacheslav Lochman (UKR) at a media call on Saturday.

Vyacheslav Lochman (UKR) – assistant coach, Ukraine

On the game Ukraine played against Serbia:

“It was only the first game without any preparation games. It was the opening game, we are ready for the next game.”

On the things Ukraine must improve on:

“First of all, we need to improve our efficiency play in offence, we missed too many shots and we let the Serbian players score too easily. We analysed our first game, and there are many areas where we can improve.”

On the long-term plan Ukraine has set up for the next years:

“We have at least five of our players who played their first official game for the national team on Thursday, many other players play their first EHF EURO this year. For sure, we could have brought more experienced players, and maybe get results right away, but the strategy is to develop younger players, to make them progress across two or three years.”

GROUP D

GERMANY

Bratislava, 15 January – Quotes from Germany centre back Philipp Weber (GER), left back Sebastian Heymann (GER) and sports director Axel Kromer (GER) at a media call on Saturday.

Philipp Weber (GER) – centre back

On the match against Belarus:

“We had hoped for a different initial period, but we were prepared on a strong Belarusian start. We kept calm and we knew that we have more power than them after the break. In the end, we managed to reduce the gap already before the break – and then we controlled the match.

“It was no good start, but we are happy that we know that we can come back like we did in the last match against France, when we were below by four and finally won. But for the next matches we should focus on a better start.”

On the new German line-up:

“It was a special match for those nine players, who played their first ever match at a major tournament. Of course, they were nervous. Our experienced back court axis took the responsibility when it was not running well, as we are quite rehearsed, but we all know that we need all those young players during the tournament, we need this breadth in the squad, and we rely on all of them.”

On Austria:

“We know their players quite well and we faced them quite often in the last years, so we know what to expect. We have seen parts of their match against Poland, and we will prepare intensely.”

Sebastian Heymann (GER) – left back

On his first EHF EURO match:

“Of course I did not sleep that well before my first ever match at a major tournament, and I was anxious and nervous. But I am quite satisfied with my start, and I even could enjoy my time on the court. Finally, I was happy that we won and that we have two important points on our account. Personally, I could gain a lot of experience, Now I can be more relaxed.”

On the match against Austria:

“We took much confidence from the fact that we beat Belarus, which hopefully makes things easier against Austria. I will not be an easy-going match, but I am sure we can win.”

Axel Kromer (GER) – sports director

On the start against Belarus:

“It is usual that you need some time at the start of major tournaments to find your constancy, especially when you have a new team like we have now. We need some time to rehearse. We win as a team and we lose as a team, no matter if you are a young or an experienced player. So we are looking forward to improve against Austria.”

POLAND

Bratislava, 15 January – Quotes from Poland coach Patryk Rombel (POL) and line player Maciej Gebala (POL) at a media call on Saturday.

Patryk Rombel (POL) – coach

On the next opponent:

“Belarus are a completely different team compared with Austria. They count on high quality players such as Kielce’s stars Artsem Karalek or Uladzislau Kulesh, they have strong wings and have much experience from the [EHF] Champions League. On a good day, Belarus can surprise every team in the world. So we are aware.”

On the atmosphere in the team after the opening victory:

“The atmosphere is good, and it gets even better, when we all receive negative test results. We were so happy that we could play against Austria and even more that we won. We now focus on Belarus and do not look ahead at what could come next.”

Maciej Gebala (POL) – line player

On Belarus:

“We know them and their qualities. We know that [Uladzislau] Kulesh can score from 12 metres and that [Artsem] Karalek is a great line player. It is hard to find the right balance to defend: if we play too offensive, Karalek scores, if we stand on six metres, it will be Kulesh. But we also know ways to stop them, hopefully.

“Definitely, our defence will be the key to success. And if we score 36 goals again like against Austria, we will win, though we know that on paper Belarus are a stronger team than Austria.”