Flash quotes: North Macedonia media call

Debrecen, 12 January – Quotes from North Macedonia coach and right back Kiril Lazarov, assistant coach and centre back Filip Mirkulovski and left back Filip Taleski (all MKD) at a media call on Wednesday.

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) – coach/right back

On the first match against Slovenia:

“We have full respect towards Slovenia. They are good individuals with quality and make a great team. We are not coming with a white flag to the match. Even though the odds are maybe more on their side, we will give our best to put on a surprise.”

Filip Mirkulovski (MKD) – assistant coach/centre back

On the preparation period:

“I joined the team late in the preparation period. However, as I see it, all players have been training hard and are ready for the start of the tournament. We are motivated and I’m happy to be here.’’

On the first match against Slovenia:

”Slovenia has players that are playing in top European clubs. They have good results behind them and that speaks of their quality. I think we are ready for that match, well prepared. We have good players who are eager to play. We will push hard, especially in the defence to try to win over Slovenia somehow.’’

Filip Taleski (MKD) - left back

On the preparation period:

"We have started our preparation on 20 December. We have analysed our opponents and we are ready for the start of the tournament, no matter all the difficulties we had."

On the first match against Slovenia:

"Slovenia are favourites in this match, a team that has great players. They have showed they are ready to fight for the medal. We will give our best to keep up with them, put all our efforts in that match. It’s important that we play with our heart. In the end, the best team will win."