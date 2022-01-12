Flash quotes: Spain media call

Bratislava, 12 January – Quotes from Spain coach Jordi Ribera (ESP) and line player and team captain Gedeon Guardiola (ESP) at a media call on Wednesday.

Jordi Ribeira (ESP) – coach

On the differences of arriving as defending champions compared to 2020:

“Every tournament is different, our team is different now, we have different players, and of course an opening match of a tournament is different and always difficult. So it is hard to compare 2020 and 2022.”

On the chances of defend the trophy again:

“It is much too early to predict. Firstly, we focus on the first match, then on the second and the third, then we look ahead. We did it in the same way in 2018 and 2020, and we worked well not looking too far ahead, but only on the next match.”

On his favourites for the EHF EURO 2022:

“With this Covid situation, it is hard to say before the start. Regularly I would say that Hungary belong to the favourites, because they are the hosts, then of course the Scandinavian teams, France, Germany – but finally it all depends on the Covid situation.”

On integrating several debutants in the team:

“It is our clear advantage that we have a B team in Spain since some years. So the players know what to play, and it makes the step into the A team much easier for them.”

Gedeon Guardiola (ESP) – line player and team captain

On the final stages of the preparation:

“We had a good first training at Bratislava, all worked well. We are all in a good mood, we start well prepared and with positive emotions.”

On missing the Dujshebaev brothers Alex and Dani:

“They are highly important players for us, but we have a wide squad with many other players, who can hopefully take their roles.”

On his goals:

“To win a medal would be extremely great for us. But at the moment our goal is to proceed to the next stage.”

On his new role as team captain:

“It is a huge honour for me to be new team captain. I will try to be a captain like Raul Entrerrios was, without copying him. It is a huge responsibility to steer such a great team as we have. But I got my head clear and I am willing to do the job as best as possible.”