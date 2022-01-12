Flash quotes: Montenegro media call

Debrecen, 12 January - Quotes from Montenegro technical director Drasko Mrvaljevic (MNE), goalkeeper Nebjosa Simic (MNE) and left wing Milos Vujovic (MNE) at a media call on Wednesday

Drasko Mrvaljevic (MNE) - technical director

On the situation in the team, with several players and hea coach Zoran Roganovic (MNE) sidelined after positive Covid-19 tests:

"The situation is very complicated in our team. I hope that our head coach will join us for the second match. Also, I hope we will have 15 players ready tomorrow for the match."

On the first match against Denmark:

"We want to play handball. We are more focused on our team than on our opponents, at least for now. Denmark has amazing players, some of one the best in the world. I hope that at the end of everything we will enjoy this tournament. One thing is sure, no matter what, we will give our best."

Nebojsa Simic (MNE) - goalkeeper

On the first opponent, Denmark:

"Denmark is an amazing team. They play at a high level without a problem, we saw that in their test match against Norway. We will fight tomorrow as much as we can, of course, however we have to be real in this situation and say they are absolute favourites."

Milos Vujovic (MNE) - left wing

On the first match against Denmark:

"Denmark is a top-class team. I even think it’s good we are opening the tournament against them as they are the toughest opponent for us. After that match, we will be able to concentrate on other two opponents, North Macedonia and Slovenia."

On the group phase:

"Slovenia and North Macedonia are good teams. I think we have our chances against North Macedonia, rather than against Slovenia. We will give our best on the court and see what happens."