20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery13
EHF Champions League

Flawless finish lifts Brest past Odense

EHF / Adrian Costeiu03 April 2022, 18:10

Brest Bretagne Handball made the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women for the second consecutive season after taking a 29:26 win against Odense Håndbold in the second leg of the play-offs on Sunday afternoon in France.

Brest's win overturned their one-goal loss from last Sunday and prevented Odense from earning their second quarter-final berth in the EHF Champions League.

PLAY-OFF, SECOND LEG
MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 29:26 (14:14)

First leg: 24:25. Brest Bretagne Handball won 53:51 on aggregate

  • in the last 17 minutes, line player Pauletta Foppa and new signing Jenny Karlsson scored two goals each and right wing Alicia Toublanc netted three times to enable Brest to seal the win
  • Odense led in the first half but faltered in the second half, despite Brest's defence not being overwhelming, with goalkeepers Cléopâtre Darleux and Sandra Toft saving only eight shots between them
  • the French champions won their seventh game from eight played in their arena in the EHF Champions League Women this season
  • in top form in the second part of the season, instrumental Norwegian centre back Helene Fauske was Brest's top scorer, with six goals
  • to progress to their second EHF FINAL4 in a row, Brest Bretagne Handball must trump one of the big favourites of the competition – Györi Audi ETO KC – in the quarter-finals

Brest's experience plays a crucial role

It was definitely a tense Match of the Week in Brest, as the home side faced an all-or-nothing clash against Odense. While the Danish side remain impressive in their domestic league, they still lack the poise and experience to progress to the business end of Europe's premier competition.

The superior experience was there to be seen for Brest, who will now face Györ in a rematch of their semi-final from last season. Facing the in-form team of the competition in the quarter-finals will be a huge test for Brest as they seek another shot at the title.

20220403 CLW Niakate Quote Image
We didn't play well in the first leg – we wanted to do better today. We were able to settle the seven against six. Even if it was not perfect, we conceded fewer goals this way. What also changed from last week is that we were able to play faster and have more rhythm.
Kalidiatou Niakate
Left back, Brest Bretagne Handball
It was a hard and tight game. There were so many little details that could go one way or the other. When we go back home, we will rethink what we could have done better. Notably, we missed a lot of free shots and that counted today. We now have to look forward, even if we are very disappointed because we would have liked to reach the next stage.
Ulrik Kirkely
Coach, Odense Håndbold
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery1
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery2
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery3
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery4
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery5
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery6
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery7
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery8
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery9
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery10
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery11
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery12
20220403 CLW Brest Bretagne Odense Match Gallery13
20220402 ECW SF Review Gallery11
Previous Article Malaga and Gran Canaria through to all-Spanish final
20220403 Sola CS Minaur Baia Mare Hans Lie ND53311
Next Article Baia Mare resist Sola's challenge to progress

Latest news

More News