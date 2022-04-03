Malaga and Gran Canaria through to all-Spanish final

A team representing Spain is certain to win the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 after Costa del Sol Malaga and Rocasa Gran Canaria both progressed to the final with second leg victories in their respective semi-finals.

The decisive matches will be played on 7 and 14 May, and the draw to determine which leg of the final each team will host will take place on Thursday 7 April at 14:00 CEST at the EHF office in Vienna.

the two most recent winners of the third-tier European competition will meet in the final: Gran Canaria won the Women's Challenge Cup in 2018/19, and Malaga triumphed in the EHF European Cup Women in 2020/21

following a 36:21 first leg win at home, Malaga defeated ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja once again in Serbia, 25:21, to advance with a 61:42 aggregate victory

Rocasa, who had lost the first leg against Ukraine's HC Galychanka Lviv (20:19), confidently took revenge at home, 34:27, to seal a 53:47 aggregate win

Croatian right back Katarina Pavlovic played a key role in Rocasa's win, scoring 10 goals

Gran Canaria reached their fourth European final in six years, after winning the Women's Challenge Cup final in 2015/16 and 2018/19 and reaching the final in 2017/18

Galychanka Lviv proud despite defeat

The Ukrainian team were unable to reach their maiden European final, yet they leave the competition with their heads held high.

It was hard for Galychanka, who prepared for both semi-final games in Hodonin, Czech Republic, to focus on handball during the war in their home country, but the team showed character and played well against Gran Canaria, so they can be proud of their performance.