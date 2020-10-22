Odense to host Brest in highlight clash; CSM eye top spot
Round 6 of the DELO EHF Champions League features seven games this weekend, including a highlight match between Odense Håndbold and Brest Bretagne Handball on Sunday.
Odense are only one point behind group B leaders CSKA, while fourth-ranked Brest will want a win to boost their chances of a top-two finish at the end of the group phase.
Also, top-placed CSKA will try to extend their winning run against Podravka, while improving Buducnost hope to upset title holders Györ.
Over in group A, FTC and Krim face off in a pivotal game for a place in the next phase of the competition, while Metz hope to extend their unbeaten home run against Esbjerg.
Meanwhile, CSM travel to Bietigheim for a game that could propel the Romanian powerhouse in the lead, if they inflict the sixth consecutive loss for their German counterparts, as Vipers and Rostov won’t take the court this weekend.
GROUP A
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO)
Saturday, 24 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Krim’s first win last week saw them jump to sixth place with three points, one ahead of FTC with two points
- Krim failed to win any of their last five CL away games, though they got a draw at Rostov (23:23) this season
- FTC will count again on line player Julia Behnke, who made her comeback in the loss against CSM last week
- Krim have won five of their previous nine games against FTC, but the Hungarian side won their two most recent encounters, in the 2017/18 main round
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday, 24 October, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Metz are ranked fourth with four points from four games, having won both their home matches
- Esbjerg are place below, with three points from four games
- both sides had clear domestic wins this week: Esbjerg defeated Aarhus 25:20, Metz steamrolled Saint Amand 41:20
- Metz have not lost a CL home game since a 28:25 defeat against FTC in the 2016/17 season
- Metz and Esbjerg also met in the main round last season, with Esbjerg winning 30:29 at home and playing to a 31:31 draw in Metz
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday, 25 October, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- CSM can leapfrog Rostov and Vipers into first place of group A
- Bietigheim is the only side in the group still on zero points
- Bietigheim conceded 162 goals so far, an average of 32.4 per game, more than any other team
- Bietigheim’s leading scorer is right back Julia Maidhof, with 29 goals; CSM boast left back Cristina Neagu, with 28 goals
- Bietigheim and CSM swapped home wins when they met in the group phase two seasons ago: 32:24 in Romania, 30:28 in Germany
GROUP B
Odense Håndbald (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Sunday 25 October, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- a win could see Odense reclaim top spot in group B, though results elsewhere would need to go their way as well
- Odense claimed their biggest victory in the club’s CL history last week, defeating Podravka 33:17
- Odense are ranked second in group B, with eight points after five games
- Brest are on a three-game winless run and dropped to the fourth after losing to CSKA (30:28)
- after netting six times against CSKA, Brest’s Ana Gros remained the best scorer of the CL this season, with 32 goals
- Odense won both previous encounters with Brest, in the main round of the 2018/19 season, 28:24 and 29:24
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)
Saturday 24 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- with four defeats from as many matches, Valcea sit bottom of group B
- Dortmund claimed their only victory away from home, in round 3 at Podravka
- in both October home matches against CSKA and Buducnost, Dortmund led for most of the game but ended up with narrow defeats
- Valcea surprisingly led Györ at half-time last time but ultimately lost 38:31
- Dortmund recorded an emphatic win in the German Bundesliga this week, 36:21 against Kurpfalz
CSKA Moscow (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 24 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- unbeaten CSKA top the group with nine points and are on a four-match winning run
- Podravka lost three games in a row are seventh, with two points
- CSKA hope for the return of team captain Daria Dmitrieva, who missed the match in Brest due to a knee injury
- CSKA’s Elena Mikhaylichenko is second in the top scorers’ list, with 32 goals
- in domestic play Wednesday, CSKA had their winning run stopped by Astrakhanchka (23:19); Podravka defeated ŽRK Dugo Selo ’55, 32:26
Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday 24 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after three straight losses, Buducnost split the points with Brest before claiming their first win of the season, in Dortmund last week
- Györ are ranked third with eight points after getting a draw in both their away matches so far, against CSKA and Brest
- the match is the next-to-worst defence (157 goals conceded by Buducnost) against the strongest attack (165 goals scored by Györ) of the competition
- Györ narrowly won both times when the teams met in last season’s main round, 26:24 and 28:27