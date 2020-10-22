Flensburg back on track with win over Elverum
SG Flensburg-Handewitt failed to add a fourth straight win in the EHF Champions League last week as they stumbled in Skopje.
But a week after the defeat against Vardar, Flensburg found back to winning ways on Thursday against Elverum, a team they also beat twice last season.
Elverum, on the other hand, keep chasing a second win after their season-opening triumph at Porto.
GROUP A
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 37:35 (18:14)
- Flensburg were in firm control of the game from the first minutes, taking an early six-goal lead thanks to Magnus Joendal and Marius Steinhauser
- Elverum came back within two with 11 minutes remaining but Flensburg kept the upper hand
- Flensburg’s Norwegian trio Goeran Johannessen, Magnus Joendal and Magnus Röd combined scored 20 times
- Flensburg remain top of the group with eight points, Elverum remain stuck on two points
Flensburg’s precious Norwegian connection
Against a team from their home country, four Norwegian players appeared in Flensburg coach Maik Machulla’s starting line-up. And Torbjorn Bergerud, Goeran Johannessen, Magnus Joendal and Magnus Röd made the most of the occasion, right from the start. Johannessen, Joendal and Röd scored a combined 14 of the 18 goals Flensburg scored in the first half, and six more in the second.