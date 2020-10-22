20201022 Flensburg Elverum 2000Px (1)
EHF Champions League

Flensburg back on track with win over Elverum

EHF / Kevin Domas22 October 2020, 23:16

SG Flensburg-Handewitt failed to add a fourth straight win in the EHF Champions League last week as they stumbled in Skopje.

But a week after the defeat against Vardar, Flensburg found back to winning ways on Thursday against Elverum, a team they also beat twice last season.

Elverum, on the other hand, keep chasing a second win after their season-opening triumph at Porto.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 37:35 (18:14)

  • Flensburg were in firm control of the game from the first minutes, taking an early six-goal lead thanks to Magnus Joendal and Marius Steinhauser
  • Elverum came back within two with 11 minutes remaining but Flensburg kept the upper hand
  • Flensburg’s Norwegian trio Goeran Johannessen, Magnus Joendal and Magnus Röd combined scored 20 times
  • Flensburg remain top of the group with eight points, Elverum remain stuck on two points

Flensburg’s precious Norwegian connection

Against a team from their home country, four Norwegian players appeared in Flensburg coach Maik Machulla’s starting line-up. And Torbjorn Bergerud, Goeran Johannessen, Magnus Joendal and Magnus Röd made the most of the occasion, right from the start. Johannessen, Joendal and Röd scored a combined 14 of the 18 goals Flensburg scored in the first half, and six more in the second.

