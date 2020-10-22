Flensburg back on track with win over Elverum

SG Flensburg-Handewitt failed to add a fourth straight win in the EHF Champions League last week as they stumbled in Skopje.

But a week after the defeat against Vardar, Flensburg found back to winning ways on Thursday against Elverum, a team they also beat twice last season.

Elverum, on the other hand, keep chasing a second win after their season-opening triumph at Porto.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 37:35 (18:14)

Flensburg were in firm control of the game from the first minutes, taking an early six-goal lead thanks to Magnus Joendal and Marius Steinhauser

Elverum came back within two with 11 minutes remaining but Flensburg kept the upper hand

Flensburg’s Norwegian trio Goeran Johannessen, Magnus Joendal and Magnus Röd combined scored 20 times

Flensburg remain top of the group with eight points, Elverum remain stuck on two points

Flensburg’s precious Norwegian connection

Against a team from their home country, four Norwegian players appeared in Flensburg coach Maik Machulla’s starting line-up. And Torbjorn Bergerud, Goeran Johannessen, Magnus Joendal and Magnus Röd made the most of the occasion, right from the start. Johannessen, Joendal and Röd scored a combined 14 of the 18 goals Flensburg scored in the first half, and six more in the second.