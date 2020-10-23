Stars collide in Odense for Match of the Week

All-star players, top scorers and world champions will be out in force when Odense Håndbold take on Brest Bretagne Handball, making it the perfect choice for Match of the Week in round 6 of the DELO EHF Champions League.

The match is scheduled for Sunday 25 October at 16:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV.

The MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game, including the breakfast with champions, hosted by Anja Althaus - where she will speak to Odense’s Tess Wester and Brest’s Bella Gulldén.

Tight at the top

Group B is turning out to be a fascinating tussle among the top four teams and this Sunday’s clash will be an important test for both clubs.

Besides their loss away to Györ, Odense have been in stellar form, scoring four comfortable victories.

Dutch duo Nycke Groot and Lois Abbingh have been running the show in attack for the Danish club, while Freja Cohrt and Jessica Quintino have been banging in the goals from either wing.

Speaking of banging in the goals, nobody has done it as well as Brest’s Ana Gros so far this season. The Slovenian right back has found the net 34 times in just five games.

Having tasted defeat for the first time last week against CSKA, Brest know they must bounce back strong if they are to remain in contention for the top two places in group B.