Reigning champions Füchse eliminate Nantes to make it to the EHF Finals
After a 33:33 draw in the first leg, Füchse jumped to an early lead in a packed H Arena in Nantes, delivering one of their best all-around performances this season, to clinch a 37:30 win and a place in the EHF Finals.
Füchse will be one of the three German sides – alongside SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Rhein-Neckar Löwen - to enter the draw for the EHF Finals Men, which will take place in Hamburg, the host city, Friday, 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.
We spent so much energy in defence but without saves. One can’t win a EHF European League quarter-final with only three saves in 60 minutes. We had to take risks at five goals behind. It worked for a bit but not long enough.
We were the dominant and better team for the entire sixty minutes. Every single member of the team played his part today to survive in this atmosphere. To concede only 22 goals in 45 minutes against such an attacking team deserves my respect. Our defence was decisive, which allowed us to get into a fast-paced game and repeatedly make fast breaks. We're mega-happy to be in the final tournament now.