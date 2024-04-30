

Attacking efficiency lifts Füchse past Nantes

This season has been far from ideal for Füchse Berlin, the team with the largest number of wins in history in the EHF European League Men – 43 – as the German side dropped two matches and drew another on their way to the quarter-finals.

Yet they produced an excellent performance in the second leg against Nantes, to take a 37:30 win and make back-to-back EHF Finals Men.

Füchse are the only side from last season’s quartet to return to the business end of the second-tier European competition, shrugging off losses against Sporting CP, to kickstart the end of the season, after lagging behind both in the EHF European League Men and in the German Bundesliga.

Despite their lack of depth, Füchse delivered an excellent attacking display, with a fantastic 79 per cent shooting efficiency.

Nantes could simply not match the German side’s output, as Jaron Siewert’s side secured their third EHF Finals spot in the last four seasons.