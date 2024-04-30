Rhein-Neckar Löwen are through to the EHF Finals Men for the first time since 2020/21 when the Lions won the third place match, while Sporting CP end their European journey with a sour taste. However, they remained unbeaten on home court, but still, with a campaign that they can be proud of and that can be used as a learning curve for future success.

The draw for the EHF Finals Men is scheduled in Hamburg on Friday 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.