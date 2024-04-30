Löwen secure return to the EHF Finals Men in dramatic fashion
Rhein-Neckar Löwen are through to the EHF Finals Men for the first time since 2020/21 when the Lions won the third place match, while Sporting CP end their European journey with a sour taste. However, they remained unbeaten on home court, but still, with a campaign that they can be proud of and that can be used as a learning curve for future success.
The draw for the EHF Finals Men is scheduled in Hamburg on Friday 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.
I agree when they say they didn't play a good game and it happened because we played very well. We played very well, but David Spath made the difference. Maybe we had to be more perfect tonight, but I'm very proud of my team and our performance in the EHF European League.
We're really happy to go to the final four. We didn't play our best tonight. We were not good enough in attack, not on the level we wanted to be, but in the end we were a bit lucky and we had a good defence and a good goalkeeper. Sporting made some mistakes in the end and that's why we came through to the next round.