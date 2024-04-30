JL20240430

Löwen secure return to the EHF Finals Men in dramatic fashion

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
30 April 2024, 22:30

Rhein-Neckar Löwen are through to the EHF Finals Men for the first time since 2020/21 when the Lions won the third place match, while Sporting CP end their European journey with a sour taste. However, they remained unbeaten on home court, but still, with a campaign that they can be proud of and that can be used as a learning curve for future success.

The draw for the EHF Finals Men is scheduled in Hamburg on Friday 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.

20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31972
EHF European League

Flensburg concede first home loss, but make it to EHF Finals

QUARTER-FINALS REVIEW: SG Flensburg-Handewitt had their lowest scoring outing at home in this season’s EHF European League Men, but qualifie…

yesterday
20240430 Skjern Håndbold Dinamo Bucuresti B (26)
EHF European League

Dinamo cruise past Skjern and secure a historic berth in the…

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2 REVIEW: The Romanian club makes history and books a ticket for the EHF Finals Men in Hamburg

yesterday
30042024 Hbcnantes Berlin Andersson
EHF European League

Reigning champions Füchse eliminate Nantes to make it to the…

QUARTER-FINALS REVIEW: Füchse will have a chance to defend their title in the EHF Finals, after securing a clear 37:30 win against HBC Nante…

yesterday

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Sporting CP (POR) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 29:28 (15:12)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen win 60:58 on aggregate

  • the motivated hosts took a four-goal lead on a few occasions in the first half, but were denied from taking the advantage at the break due to Mikael Appelgren saving Francisco Costa's penalty in the 30th minute
  • the veteran, Tobias Reichmann scored four goals for Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the opening half and the left wing did not miss a single attempt, while the experienced 35-year-old finished the match with seven goals by his name and only one missed shot
  • Sporting CP coach - Ricardo Costa tried to nullify Juri Knorr by man-marking him at times with Christian Moga tasked with defending RNL's playmaker
  • the Lisbon-based club had the chance to mount a five-goal lead on a few occasions in the second half, but each and every time they squandered the opportunity
  • the Portuguese wonderkid, Francisco Costa scored 12 goals and was the match's top scorer, but unfortunately for the hosts, that was not enough for a historic progress to the EHF Finals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

David Späth calls off the party in Lisbon

The rising star silenced the Pavilhão João Rocha arena in Portugal's capital as David Späth made an astonishing 15 saves, helping Rhein-Neckar Löwen win the tie against Sporting CP. The 22-year-old showcased his excellent performance in the opening half with seven saves, and he added another eight in the second half, including a crucial save on the final shot by Orri Freyr Þorkelsson. This save proved crucial, as had Sporting CP scored in the dying seconds, the whole tie would have been decided by a penalty shootout. In the end, Späth finished the match with an impressive save efficiency percentage of 35.71.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Costa
I agree when they say they didn't play a good game and it happened because we played very well. We played very well, but David Spath made the difference. Maybe we had to be more perfect tonight, but I'm very proud of my team and our performance in the EHF European League.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
Hinze
We're really happy to go to the final four. We didn't play our best tonight. We were not good enough in attack, not on the level we wanted to be, but in the end we were a bit lucky and we had a good defence and a good goalkeeper. Sporting made some mistakes in the end and that's why we came through to the next round.
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Match action

Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 58
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
JL20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR01
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 21
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 1
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
JL20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR05
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 32
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 20
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 52
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 19
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 11
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
Jpm 20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR 53
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva
JL20240430 SPORTINGCP RHEINNECKAR17
José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva

Photos: José Lorvão/João Pedro Morais/Isabel Silva

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240430 Skjern Håndbold Dinamo Bucuresti B (26)
Previous Article Dinamo cruise past Skjern and secure a historic berth in the EHF Finals
30042024 Hbcnantes Berlin Andersson
Next Article Reigning champions Füchse eliminate Nantes to make it to the EHF Finals

Latest news

More News