Big names collide in race to Hamburg
Only two matches separate the remaining teams in the EHF European League Men from an appearance at the EHF Finals 2024 on 25/26 May in Hamburg. Among the eight teams in the quarter-finals, which start with the first leg on Tuesday (23 April), are three from Germany – all former champions of Europe’s second-tier club competition: Füchse Berlin, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.
It is incredible for us to play the quarter-finals, it was one of our goals this season. I think that we play against an amazing team and it will be very difficult. Having a full house on Tuesday would be a plus, that could push us towards a big win.
We are very proud to have reached the quarter-finals in the European League. It will be a challenge where we will also make sure to enjoy the moment.
Nantes are playing an outstanding season in the league, have a very good flow and recently won against Paris in the league and very clearly in the cup final. Nevertheless, I don't think we are without a chance. We have to prepare well and create a good starting position for the second leg. They are a physically strong team who play a lot of their game at pace. They have a broad squad, but we will look for our chance.
Now that we are in the quarter-finals and one step and two games away from the EHF Finals in Hamburg, there is only one goal: We want to make it into the Finals, although we know how tough this task will be against a very strong Sporting team.