Big names collide in race to Hamburg

22 April 2024, 13:00

Only two matches separate the remaining teams in the EHF European League Men from an appearance at the EHF Finals 2024 on 25/26 May in Hamburg. Among the eight teams in the quarter-finals, which start with the first leg on Tuesday (23 April), are three from Germany – all former champions of Europe’s second-tier club competition: Füchse Berlin, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

Also in the mix are two-time EHF Cup finalists HBC Nantes, main round group winners Skjern Håndbold and Sporting CP, and former EHF Champions League contenders Dinamo Bucuresti and IK Sävehof. Two teams widely regarded as main title candidates clash in the quarter-finals: Füchse and Nantes.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Skjern Håndbold (DEN)
Tuesday 23 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the only time both sides faced before was in the EHF Champions League 2017/18 group phase, when the Danish side won both matches, 39:28 and 36:23
  • Dinamo face a team from Denmark again after winning both play-off matches against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (37:34 and 27:24) to enter their first quarter-final in the second-tier EHF club competition in 20 years
  • Dinamo’s Andrii Akimenko is top scorer of the EHF European League with 77 goals; Skjern’s leading scorer is Viktor Bergholt with 57 goals
  • this is Skjern’s first quarter-final appearance in the EHF European League; five years ago, they were quarter-finalists in the EHF Champions League
  • Skjern top their group in the winners’ stage of the Danish league after a 31:30 win against Fredericia; Dinamo won 41:26 against Vaslui and are Romanian champions again

It is incredible for us to play the quarter-finals, it was one of our goals this season. I think that we play against an amazing team and it will be very difficult. Having a full house on Tuesday would be a plus, that could push us towards a big win.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 23 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • 20 years ago, the sides duelled in the Last 16 of the EHF Champions League as both won their home matches, but Flensburg advanced on a one-goal margin
  • IK Sävehof were the only team to turn a defeat in the first play-off leg into the ticket to the quarter-finals: after losing 34:30 at Hannover-Burgdorf, they beat the German side 34:25
  • it is the first quarter-final participation in the second-tier EHF club competition for Sävehof; their biggest success so far was winning the Challenge Cup in 2014
  • Flensburg are the only club in EHF history, which won four different European Cup competitions
  • Flensburg have one Swedish player in their squad: Jim Gottfridsson; Sävehof’s squad is all-Scandinavian, and with three exceptions, even all-Swedish
  • Flensburg were defeated by Magdeburg last weekend and lost any hopes of winning the German league title; Sävehof won the first semi-final of the Swedish league against Kristianstad, 33:23

Michael Apelgren
We are very proud to have reached the quarter-finals in the European League. It will be a challenge where we will also make sure to enjoy the moment.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Tuesday 23 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • it is the fifth duel of both sides; they most recently met in the EHF European League 2021/22 Last 16, when Nantes advanced – but lost to Magdeburg in the quarter-finals
  • Füchse won both play-off matches against Kadetten Schaffhausen (32:28 and 34:28), after they lost twice to Sporting in the main round
  • Nantes won all four main round matches, and only lost once this season – against an other team from Germany, Rhein-Neckar Löwen
  • Füchse right back Mathias Gidsel has been awarded the IHF World Player of the Year 2023 title after becoming top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024
  • with 55 goals, Mathias Gidsel is one behind Nantes’ leading scorer in the EHF European League, Valero Rivera
  • Füchse lost their lead in the German league after a draw with Kiel; Nantes had a major boost by defeating PSG 31:23 in the French cup final last Saturday

Nantes are playing an outstanding season in the league, have a very good flow and recently won against Paris in the league and very clearly in the cup final. Nevertheless, I don't think we are without a chance. We have to prepare well and create a good starting position for the second leg. They are a physically strong team who play a lot of their game at pace. They have a broad squad, but we will look for our chance.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Tuesday 23 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Löwen and Sporting have not met before, but Sporting know how to beat German teams after defeating defending champions Füchse twice in the main round
  • Löwen won both play-offs against Croatian side RK Nexe (24:19, 31:29) – and have now won 12 of their 14 matches (including qualification) this season
  • Niclas Kirkeløkke (65 goals) and Juri Knorr (62) are the best scorers for Löwen this season; the Costa brother Francisco (53) and Martim (52) lead for Porto
  • in the last three seasons, Sporting lost in the knockout phase by a single goal each time: in the 2020/21 Last 16 against Plock, the 2021/22 quarter-finals against Magdeburg, and in the 2022/23 quarter-finals against Montpellier
  • Löwen won the first four-team finals tournament of Europe’s second-tier competition: the EHF Cup Finals in 2013, and they hosted the inaugural EHF Finals in 2021
  • Sporting lead the Portuguese league after winning the Lisbon city derby against Benfica 37:28; Löwen lost 28:23 against Melsungen and rank 10th in the German Bundesliga

Now that we are in the quarter-finals and one step and two games away from the EHF Finals in Hamburg, there is only one goal: We want to make it into the Finals, although we know how tough this task will be against a very strong Sporting team.
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

