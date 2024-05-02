MAL4719

Four teams await semi-final draw for EHF Finals Men

02 May 2024, 10:00

After the line-up for the EHF Finals Men 2024 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg on 25/26 May was confirmed last Tuesday, the four qualified teams are eager to find out who they will meet in the semi-finals. The draw takes place on Friday (3 May) at 11:00 CEST.

With Romanian stronghold Dinamo Bucuresti and the three German Bundesliga sides SG Flensburg-Handewitt, defending champions Füchse Berlin, and Rhein-Neckar Löwen left in the race for the title, the EHF European League Men 2023/24 is ready for a captivating finish.

The EHF Finals throw off with the semi-finals on Saturday 25 May. To determine the two pairings, a draw ceremony takes place on Friday. The four participants will be drawn from one pot, with the team drawn first taking on the team drawn third, and the team drawn second meeting the team drawn fourth.

The order in which the two pairings are drawn is not necessarily the same order in which the semi-finals will be played; the exact playing schedule will be confirmed in due time.

The two teams losing their semi-final meet in the 3/4 placement match on Sunday 26 May, followed by the final when the 2023/24 champions will be crowned.

The draw on Friday at 11:00 CEST will be streamed live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel and on EHFTV without geo-restrictions.

