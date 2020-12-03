Flensburg extend home winning streak against Szeged

Could Szeged finally step on the plane to Hamburg and return home with the two points in their luggage? The Hungarian side had, in history, never come away victorious in Flensburg.

The stats were on the visitors’ side ahead of tonight’s clash, with Flensburg standing second in the group with nine points from six games played. On the other hand, Szeged were seventh with two points gathered across four matches.

Szeged needed to wait until last week to grab their first victory of the season, when beating Elverum 36:29 at home.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) 26:24 (11:10

None of the teams were able to take the upper hand in the first half, with neither side able to take more than a one goal advantage.

Flensburg came out stronger after the break immediately taking a three-goal lead – one they would not let go.

Both teams’ best scorers netted six times: Goran Johannessen for Flensburg and Richard Bodo for Szeged

Flensburg move to within two points of Kielce at the top of the group, while only goal difference keeps Szeged off the bottom.

Flensburg too fresh and physical for Szeged

For years now, Flensburg have been all about physical freshness, running around for 60 minutes. And tonight, once again, that is what made the difference. If Szeged were able to keep the rhythm for 30 minutes, the Hungarian side lacked rotations to keep up the pace. Johannessen, especially, seemed to have a lot of fuel left in the tank in the last quarter, netting three times in the last 10 minutes to help seal victory for his side.