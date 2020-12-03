Motor in ideal position for play-offs

Motor Zaporozhye made a huge step towards the play-offs of the EHF Champions League Men. By beating RK Celje for the second time, they have won the direct encounter against the Slovenian champions in the race for the sixth position. With six points from six matches, Motor are only one point below THW Kiel. Celje remain on two points. One more goalkeeper Ivan Maroz was a match winner for Motor with 18 saves.

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs. SLO RK Celje Pivovarna Laško 31:29 (14:13)

In the first half, the lead changed constantly, with Celje momentarily ahead by three goals, before Motor turned the tide.

The biggest gap after the break was a 20:16 for Motor, but Celje struck back, having the chance to level the result at 28:29.

Experienced duo Maxim Babichev and Barys Pukhouski decided the match with their late goals to secure the 31:29 win.

Ziga Mlakar scored nine goals for Celje, while Viacheslau Bokhan was Motor’ best scorer with six strikes.

In their last EHF Champions League Men matches in 2020, Celje host Zagreb, while Motor travel to Nantes.

Motor are strong when it counts

It might have just been a two-goal margin but the 31:29 victory is Motor’s clearest victory this season, with their wins against Zagreb (24:23) and Celje (32:31) were each been with the smallest possible difference. At Zagreb, Motor hit back, and at Celje they made a luck last goal. However this time at home against Celje they were more or less ahead throughout.