Flensburg navigate through tense ending to win in Elverum

Elverum and Flensburg were in completely different situations before tonight’s match.

With six matches played, the Norwegian side were bottom of group A, having lost their last five games, including the first meeting in Flensburg (35:37).

The visitors, on the other hand, had the opportunity to win their sixth game this season. Before travelling to Norway for today’s Match of the Week, SG were second in the group, two points behind leaders Kielce.

But the German side travelled to Elverum without professional left-handers in the back-court, as Franz Semper and Magnus Rød remained at home after sustaining injuries.

GROUP A

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 29:30 (12:15)

Even though Elverum made the better start, quickly leading by two, the visitors turned things around in no time. Not concecing any goals between minutes 11 and 21, thanks to goalkeeper Torbjoern Bergerud’s saves, they were ahead by three at the break (15:12).

The hosts put their foot on the pedal in the final 15 minutes of the game, with Dominik Mathe proving to be the key player for them. They even levelled with four minutes remaining, but Flensburg remained clever enough to take the win

Both teams’ best scorers netted seven times: Johannes Golla for Flensburg and Dominik Mathe for Elverum, who was elected Player of the Match

Flensburg are now tied with Kielce at the top of the group with 13 points, while Elverum remain at the bottom of the table with two points.

Torbjorn Bergerud: on top for his comeback in Norway

Tonight was the first time Flensburg goalkeeper Torbjorn Bergerud had the opportunity to come and play in his homeland. If he struggled in the first 10 minutes, he then turned into Flensburg’s saviour. His seven consecutive saves gave his team the opportunity to break away on the scoreboard. And if his defence did not help him much in the last quarter of the game, Bergerud did not lose his concentration and managed to stop Dominik Mathe’s shot for the draw.