Playing times set for long-awaited group phase

The inaugural season of the EHF European League Women will head into its long-awaited group phase in the weekend of 9/10 January 2021, with eight promising matches scheduled across Europe.

The EHF has released the playing times for the all six rounds of the group phase. The full schedule can be downloaded here.

Playing days are Saturday and Sunday, and each match day features three time slots for throw-off, with matches starting at 14:00, 16:00 and 18:00 CET, though there are a few exceptions.

The round 3 match in group C between Thüringer HC and Storhamar Handball Elite has been moved to the weekend of round 4, on 6/7 February 2021, as the teams will play their round 3 and 4 games as a double-header in Germany that weekend.

16 teams will strive for a place in the quarter-final

Divided over four groups, 16 teams will strive for a place in the quarter-final of the newly formed competition, which has replaced the Women’s EHF Cup this season.

An overview of the four groups can be found here.

The group phase will be concluded with round 6 on 20/21 February. The two best-ranked teams from each group will advance to the quarter-final in late March and early April.