Flensburg targeting fifth different European trophy

How they rate themselves

Everybody at Flensburg believes in their strength and share the optimism for their first season in the EHF European League.

“We had a good start in the season so far and we are really looking forward to play in the EHF European League. We want to reach the final tournament, because it will be a very exciting tournament for us with new and exciting opponents,” says club manager Holger Glandorf.

And Golla shares the anticipation, already for the upcoming group phase: “We play in a very balanced and interesting group, with trips and opponents that we do not know yet. These are great challenges and exciting teams. We had a tough last season. Our injured players have returned, so we want to attack with the full strength of our squad in the European League.”

Under the spotlight: Johannes Golla

Exactly on his 24th birthday, Johannes Golla became Germany’s youngest national team captain in November 2021 and now he has replaced the retired Lasse Svan as club captain for SG Flensburg-Handewitt. On and off the court, Golla is a true leader, he is powerful in attack and underlined his defence skills at the EHF EURO 2022, when he was awarded best defender as part of the All-star team. Together with mastermind Jim Gottfridsson, Golla shall steer Flensburg into the future.

What the numbers say

Flensburg won four different EHF trophies in 28 years: They started their journey on winners’ podiums in 1997 by winning the EHF Cup, two years later, Flensburg won the EHF City Cup, in 2001 and 2012 the Cup Winners’ Cup and they crowned themselves champions of Europe by winning the Champions League in 2014. In contrast to those five international trophies, they only became German champions three times (2004, 2018 and 2019).

Did you know?

SG Flensburg-Handewitt have a new club director since the start of the season - and he is one of the most successful players in club history. 2007 world champion and 2014 Champions League winner Holger Glandorf spent a year learning the role at the side of Dierk Schmäschke, he took over his position. Schmäschke now is president of the club.

Arrivals and departures

Newcomers: Johan Hansen (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), August Pedersen (Drammen HK)

Left the club: Lasse Svan (retired), Hampus Wanne (FC Barcelona), Marius Steinhauser (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League

Winners (1): 2013/14

Cup Winners' Cup

Winners (2): 2000/01, 2011/12

EHF Cup

Winners (1): 1996/97

City Cup

Winners (1): 1998/99

German league (3): 2004, 2018, 2019

German cup (4): 2003, 2004, 2005, 2015