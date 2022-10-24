Flensburg targeting fifth different European trophy
In the last 19 years, SG Flensburg-Handewitt have played almost exclusively in the EHF Champions League - now the team of head coach Maik Machulla enter new ground, but hope to continue their story of international success.
Main facts
- since the season 1995/96 have always been part of an EHF European Cup competition, now play their 28th consecutive season
- from 2012 to 2022 had constantly been part of the EHF Champions League, including winning the trophy in 2014, missing only seasons in the top flight since 2003/04
- they are the only club to win four different EHF competitions: Champions League, EHF Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and City Cup
- have won more international trophies than German championships
- have their first appearance in the second-tier competition since the 2009/10 season, when they reached the semi-finals
- two star wings left the club before this season - SG record player Lasse Svan, who ended his career, and Hampus Wanne, who joined Barca - both were replaced by Scandinavians: Johan Hansen (DEN) and August Pedersen (NOR)
Most important question: Can Flensburg go all the way?
“Our objective is to play for the title,” says new team captain Johannes Golla. And looking upon their squad, SG Flensburg-Handewitt are definitely one of the main contenders for the trophy besides defending champions Benfica and their domestic rivals Füchse Berlin.
In the previous season, only a huge number of injuries throughout the whole season stopped Flensburg from their second participation for the EHF FINAL4 and was the reason, why they “only” finished fourth in Bundesliga, still the strongest domestic league in the world. Flensburg have world class players on all positions - starting from the goalkeeper duo of Benjamin Buric and Kevin Moller, the defence with Golla, the back court axis with EHF EURO 2022 MVP Jim Gottfridsson as their shining star or the Norwegian shooter Magnus Rod. The only question is, how the new wing players manage to get integrated - but the early part of the season proved that especially Danish World champion Johan Hansen is already a new shining star for Flensburg.
How they rate themselves
Everybody at Flensburg believes in their strength and share the optimism for their first season in the EHF European League.
“We had a good start in the season so far and we are really looking forward to play in the EHF European League. We want to reach the final tournament, because it will be a very exciting tournament for us with new and exciting opponents,” says club manager Holger Glandorf.
And Golla shares the anticipation, already for the upcoming group phase: “We play in a very balanced and interesting group, with trips and opponents that we do not know yet. These are great challenges and exciting teams. We had a tough last season. Our injured players have returned, so we want to attack with the full strength of our squad in the European League.”
Under the spotlight: Johannes Golla
Exactly on his 24th birthday, Johannes Golla became Germany’s youngest national team captain in November 2021 and now he has replaced the retired Lasse Svan as club captain for SG Flensburg-Handewitt. On and off the court, Golla is a true leader, he is powerful in attack and underlined his defence skills at the EHF EURO 2022, when he was awarded best defender as part of the All-star team. Together with mastermind Jim Gottfridsson, Golla shall steer Flensburg into the future.
What the numbers say
Flensburg won four different EHF trophies in 28 years: They started their journey on winners’ podiums in 1997 by winning the EHF Cup, two years later, Flensburg won the EHF City Cup, in 2001 and 2012 the Cup Winners’ Cup and they crowned themselves champions of Europe by winning the Champions League in 2014. In contrast to those five international trophies, they only became German champions three times (2004, 2018 and 2019).
Did you know?
SG Flensburg-Handewitt have a new club director since the start of the season - and he is one of the most successful players in club history. 2007 world champion and 2014 Champions League winner Holger Glandorf spent a year learning the role at the side of Dierk Schmäschke, he took over his position. Schmäschke now is president of the club.
Arrivals and departures
Newcomers: Johan Hansen (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), August Pedersen (Drammen HK)
Left the club: Lasse Svan (retired), Hampus Wanne (FC Barcelona), Marius Steinhauser (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf)
Past achievements
EHF Champions League
Winners (1): 2013/14
Cup Winners' Cup
Winners (2): 2000/01, 2011/12
EHF Cup
Winners (1): 1996/97
City Cup
Winners (1): 1998/99
German league (3): 2004, 2018, 2019
German cup (4): 2003, 2004, 2005, 2015