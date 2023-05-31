Fond memories of the EHF FINAL4 driving Lunde on

This is the 18th season for Lunde in the EHF Champions League Women, which means she has a hit rate of 33.3 per cent, winning one title in every three participations so far. The first two came in 2009 and 2010, with Viborg HK, followed by two with Györi Audi ETO KC in 2013 and 2014, and two for Vipers in 2021 and 2022.

Lunde started playing handball for Vipers and rejoined the team in 2017, with an eye on retirement. But at 43 years old, Lunde is still going strong.

Only one goalkeeper – WHC Buducnost BEMAX’s Armelle Attingré (182 saves) – has stopped more shots than Lunde this season. The Norwegian star boasts a 33.1 per cent save efficiency, with one game less than Attingré.

“What’s the fondest memory from the EHF FINAL4? I will be honest, winning the first title with Vipers. Of course, all the finals that were won were amazing, the ones with Györ were also excellent, but there is this connection with the club, the one that I started handball at,” says Lunde.

“Winning the Champions League with a Norwegian team was something excellent, something that I dreamt about, therefore it has to be right there, at the top.”

For Lunde, this will be the fifth EHF FINAL4, with three previous wins in Budapest. She was named the MVP of the inaugural edition, when she helped Györ secure the trophy in the most lopsided final, 27:21 against Buducnost, where Lunde made 14 saves.

In such important competitions, goalkeepers are crucial and shot-stoppers have won five of the eight MVP titles awarded at the EHF FINAL4 so far. Will Lunde add another this year?

“You know, there is pressure on goalkeepers, but I would not say that there is more pressure than on other players. Sure, goalkeepers can turn the tide of a game and can be decisive, but I do not feel any more added pressure than I would have normally felt,” adds the 43-year-old.