Powerful back shooters vying for EHF Excellence Awards

The players nominated for the awards were selected after different criteria based on their unforgettable performances during the season, whether it was the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, EHF European League Men, EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers or featuring in the All-star Team at the IHF Men's World Championship 2023.

You can vote for your favourite player via the Home of Handball app until 5 June. Players, coaches, selected media, and fans are eligible to participate, with each group’s votes accounting for 25 per cent of the overall result for every position.

We already introduced the best goalkeepers and defenders but who are the best left and right backs this season? Let's find out.

LEFT BACK

Nikola Bilyk - Austria / THW Kiel

nominated after great performances with THW Kiel in the EHF Champions League, Bilyk netted 47 times in Europe's top flight with a place in the Team of the Week in round 9

the 26-year-old Austrian international was crucial for the German powerhouse in the win against HBC Nantes and a draw against Aalborg Håndbold with 10 and seven goals scored respectively

he was also an important link for Austria in the Men's HEF EURO 2024 Qualifiers - they were the first team to book a ticket to Germany and Bilyk was named in the Team of the Round after a top performance against Ukraine with 13 goals in two games

Antonio Garcia Robledo - Spain / Fraikin BM Granollers

the experienced left back joined Granollers in 2020 for a third time and has been an integral part of their success in the EHF European League Men, winning silver at the EHF Finals in Flensburg

Robledo finished the second-tier competition with 95 goals scored in 16 matches, an average of 5.9 goals scored per game with an additional 48 assists to his teammates

at 39 years old, he is one of the most experienced players playing at the EHF Finals Men and in the final against Füchse Berlin he was the top scorer with seven goals

Rasmus Lauge - Denmark / Telekom Veszprém HC

Lauge was named in the Champions League Team of the Round three times – in round 1, round 3 and the second leg of the play-offs

the Danish player was instrumental for Veszprém this season with 85 goals scored and 49 assists, helping his teammates to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's top flight and becoming top scorer for the Hungarian side

Lauge also had a role in four matches with Denmark at the IHF Men's World Championship where they took gold for the third time straight

Elohim Prandi - France / Paris Saint-Germain Handball