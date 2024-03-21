20240321

Four all-or-nothing duels for tickets to Graz

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
21 March 2024, 12:00

The EHF European League Women heads into an exciting last weekend before the EHF Finals Women 2024, as the four tickets to Graz are at stake in the decisive leg of the quarter-finals. With no team apart from H.C. Dunarea Braila earning a decent (six-goal) advantage in the first leg, the returns promise to be exciting matches with the ties till wide open.

CS Gloria 2018 BN and Storhamar Handball Elite join Dunarea with a chance to confirm their place in the EHF Finals in front of their own fans after both secured away wins against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Thüringer HC, respectively. Also, Sola HK try to make up a four-goal deficit against former champions Neptunes Nantes.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) – first leg 32:30
Saturday 23 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the confident hosts are on a five-match winning streak on home court in all competitions and additionally, they have lost only once in Bistrita this season with the defeat dating back to September, last year
  • both teams have not been at the EHF Finals before
  • Gloria playmaker Cristina Laslo climbed up the ladder in the assists chart and now, with 27 assists, is third-best player in this ranking
  • the visitors are on a four-match losing run in all competitions and they haven't won a match in over a month
  • Mosonmagyarovar need to display a better consistency to have a chance of overcoming Gloria’s two-goal advantage; they led the first leg going into the final three minutes

20240321 ELW QF2 Preview Quote Gloria
There are still 60 minutes left to play to be at the EHF Finals. The game on Saturday will be as tough as last weekend. Nothing is guaranteed yet and we need to play this game like a final. The greatest thing is that we will play at home with our fans and supporters pushing us from the first minute.
Renata Lais de Arruda
Goalkeeper, CS Gloria 2018 BN
20240321 ELW QF2 Preview Quote Mosonmag
We are preparing for an open game, because nothing has been decided yet. We are preparing in the same way as for the first game. We want to reduce our mistakes and exploit their weaknesses.
Gabriella Tóth
Centre back, Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Thüringer HC (GER) – first leg 39:35
Saturday 23 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Storhamar have recorded 16 wins this season and suffered only one defeat on home court in all competitions this season, to EHF Champions League titleholders Vipers Kristiansand at the start of this month in the domestic league
  • the hosts have a chance to make history in front of their own fans as they have never reached a semi-final in a European competition before; THC played the EHF Finals last season
  • in the last match between the clubs in Norway, Storhamar Handball Elite secured a close win (32:30) against Thüringer HC back in 2021
  • Thüringer HC back Anika Niederwieser is the joint-top defender in the competition based on blocks
  • the visitors' away form is variable as of late, as they have recorded only a couple of wins on the road over the past five matches

20240321 ELW QF2 Preview Quote Storhamar
It will be a very tough game, where four goals do not mean much. We must be offensive and go for victory. When we met Thüringer HC in Germany last Sunday, we were good in our attacking play, where all the players contributed strongly. We have to improve our defence and goalkeeping and bring it up to our highest level. It will be one of the greatest experiences for us as handball players, and we will really work hard for that.
Eli Marie Raasok
Goalkeeper, Storhamar Handball Elite

Sola HK (NOR) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) – first leg 27:31
Sunday 24 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts boast a solid home record in the EHF European League Women this season as they have three wins and one defeat
  • if Sola HK are to reach the EHF Finals for the first time, they need to overcome Nantes' four-goal advantage from last week's first leg
  • with both clubs focusing more on their offences than their defences, it promises to be another high-scoring match
  • Nantes last played at the EHF Finals in 2021 when they lifted the trophy; they lost in the quarter-finals last season
  • the visitors have recorded only a couple of wins over their past five away matches in all competitions

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) – first leg 32:26
Sunday 24 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the ambitious hosts have a chance to make history in front of their passionate fans and secure a place in the EHF Finals for the first time
  • the Romanian club is on an impressive nine-match winning streak on home court in all competitions, with their last defeat dating back to November
  • left back Maria Kanaval is the third-best defender in the competition based on blocks as Dunarea's player has made nine overall, averaging almost one per match
  • the Croatian club needs a huge performance in Braila if they are to annulate Dunarea's six-goal advantage from last week's first leg
  • Josipa Mamic (10) and Andrea Šimara (seven) combined for 17 goals scored in the first leg, or 65% of their team's goals
  • Podravka have won one away game in EHF's second-tier club competition this season

20240321 ELW QF2 Preview Quote Braila
We expect a very strong return game with Podravka. We want to get our tickets to the EHF Finals, showing a fighting team spirit and great performance. Of course, the game in Croatia was an important victory, but we need to give everything this next game to qualify.
Larissa Araujo
Left wing, H.C. Dunarea Braila

photo © 2024 Théo Brachu

20240321 CLW PO2 Preview Main Vipers
