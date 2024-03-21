Four all-or-nothing duels for tickets to Graz

It will be a very tough game, where four goals do not mean much. We must be offensive and go for victory. When we met Thüringer HC in Germany last Sunday, we were good in our attacking play, where all the players contributed strongly. We have to improve our defence and goalkeeping and bring it up to our highest level. It will be one of the greatest experiences for us as handball players, and we will really work hard for that.

Eli Marie Raasok Goalkeeper, Storhamar Handball Elite