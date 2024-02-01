THC eye knockout spot as group phase enters second half

The next game is the most difficult and important match for us in the beginning of the year. In Bistrita, the score was 19-19 and we are aware that whoever wins the next match, has the best chance for the first place in the group. We have our chance if we play with the same attitude and desire in defence, but we also need a collective game and more

responsibility in attack.

Florentin Pera head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN