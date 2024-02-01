20240201

THC eye knockout spot as group phase enters second half

01 February 2024, 12:30

After a two-week break, the EHF European League Women 2023/24 returns to action with round 4 as the group phase gets past its halfway mark. The teams that met in round 3 will lock horns again this weekend, and some of them could already secure their progression to the quarter-finals – most notably Thüringer HC, the only side with a perfect record after three rounds.

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Sunday 4 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in the previous meeting of the teams two weeks ago, Podravka won a low-scoring game on home court, 23:19
  • the Croatian side climbed on top of the group with a tally of five points; Storhamar are second-placed with four points
  • one of Podravka’s leading payers, Tina Barisic, had surgery after tearing an ACL in that game and she is out for the season
  • the Norwegian side boast the best defence among all group phase participants, conceding just 66 goals so far (22 on average)
  • Storhamar goalkeeper Olivia Lykke Nygaard has the second biggest number of saves at the competition, 50 (including the qualification); Podravka’s Lucija Besen has 49 saves

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Praktiker-Vác (HUN)
Sunday 4 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • for the runners-up of the 2022/23 season, Nykøbing, this is the last chance to stay in the race for a quarter-final place, as the Danis side have lost all three matches so far
  • with three points after as many games, Vác have a better position, but they also need to climb up in the table
  • in the reverse fixture in Hungary two weeks ago, the Hungarian outfit claimed their first win in the current group stage, 27:24
  • with a tally of 72 goals (24 per game on average), Vác have the least effective attack in the entire group stage
  • at the same time, their centre back Csenge Kucsora tops the scoring chart of the competition with 37 goals, including 21 at the group phase

I expect my team to have the same mentality and fighting spirit as two weeks ago. We will see what will be enough in Denmark, because Nykøbing, although they don't have a point yet, are still a very good team, and this match will be their last chance to finish in the first two places in the group.
Gábor Herbert
head coach, Praktiker-Vác

GROUP B

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Saturday 3 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with three victories in as many group matches, THC already have one foot in the quarter-final, but they hope to extend their winning streak
  • the German side will secure a top-two finish in the group even with a draw, as in that case they will have a head-to-head advantage over third-placed Chambray
  • it was THC’s third win in as many matches against Chambray, as the German team also had the upper hand in both qualification round 2 matches last season
  • so far, Chambray have played just one away match in the current group phase, losing 27:21 at Braila

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 4 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in the reverse fixture, Braila took a hard-fought win away in Croatia, 30:29
  • the Romanian team are second-placed in the group with four points, while Lokomotiva sit bottom with zero points
  • Braila boast the second best defence of the group phase, as they conceded only 69 goals (23 on average)
  • with a tally of 30 goals, Braila top scorer Mireya Gonzalez takes the joint second position in the competition’s scoring chart
  • on Wednesday, Lokomotiva won a domestic league match at Sesvete (32:26) and they rank second, nine points behind leaders Podravka

I’m really looking forward to the match against Chambray Touraine on Saturday evening. We won every match in the EHF European League this season and we want to continue winning in the group phase, especially at home in front of our incredible fans. The match in Chambray was not easy, we need to get better into the match than we did there. I expect a really tough and close match, hopefully with the better ending for our team.
Dinah Eckerle
goalkeeper, Thüringer HC
I’m looking forward to play home against Lokomotiva Zagreb. It has been a while since we played European League at home so I’m really excited. We won the first game away, which doesn’t mean we will win easily at home. Zagreb are playing good handball and we have to make some things better and improve our performance if we want to win. With fighting spirit and team work we can do great things together.
Katarina Jezic
line player, H.C. Dunarea Braila

GROUP C      

MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER)
Saturday 3 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Lublin, winners of the EHF Cup in 2021 and the Challenge Cup in 2018, still have no points in the competition
  • another defeat will leave the Polish team without a chance of reaching the quarter-final
  • debutants Bensheim also opened the group phase with two defeats before beating Lublin 35:29
  • the German team’s Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar is the joint second-best scorer of the tournament with 30 goals
  • with as many as 103 goals conceded (34.3 per game), Bensheim have the second least effective defence of the competition

Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Sunday 4 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are still unbeaten in the current group phase and are level on five points
  • Nantes have the better goal difference: +17, compared to Gloria’s +11
  • in the reverse fixture, they split points in a low-scoring match (19:19) in Romania, as goalkeepers Renata de Arruda (Gloria) and Floriane Andre (Nantes) boasted more than a 40 per cent save rate
  • the winner of the clash in Nantes will secure an early quarter-final spot in case Bensheim lose at Lublin
  • both teams are currently third-placed in their domestic competitions behind Champions League teams: Nantes behind Metz Handball and Brest Bretagne Handball in France, Gloria behind CSM Bucuresti and CS Rapid Bucuresti in Romania

In the first match, what surprised me the most was how effectively our opponents played when they were tired. The ability to make decisions when very tired was much better than in our team. This is definitely a big advantage of this team. We need to improve certain elements, improve our defence, and be more effective in making late-game decisions.
Edyta Majdzińska
MKS FunFloor Lublin
The next game is the most difficult and important match for us in the beginning of the year. In Bistrita, the score was 19-19 and we are aware that whoever wins the next match, has the best chance for the first place in the group. We have our chance if we play with the same attitude and desire in defence, but we also need a collective game and more
responsibility in attack.
Florentin Pera
head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

GROUP D

Motherson Mosonagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)
Saturday, 3 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the teams are tied on four points after three matches, but Malaga have a better goal difference and are ranked second in the group, while Mosonmagyarovar are third
  • in their previous meeting, the Spanish side celebrated a 29:26 win on home court
  • for Mosonmagyarovar, it was just the second defeat across all the competitions this season after they lost to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungarian in the domestic league
  • Malaga centre back Silvia Arderius Martin has the biggest number of assists: 31 (6.2 on average per match), including the qualification matches
  • on Wednesday, Malaga beat Oviedo at home in a Spanish league game, 25:23, and they top the table with 26 points

CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Saturday, 3 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sola have four points, just like Mosonmagyarovar and Malaga, but the Norwegian team top the group thanks to a better goal difference
  • debutants Targu Jiu are yet to claim their maiden points at this level, as they are on a three-game losing run
  • Sola boast the best attack among all group stage participants, scoring 94 goals (31.3 on average)
  • in contrast, Targu Jiu have the least effective defence, as they conceded as many as 108 goals (36 on average)
  • in their first match, Sola became the first team in the group phase to hit the 40-goal mark, winning 40:29

It will be important that our game against Malaga is not too rushed; unfortunately, this has been characteristic for the team lately. We played with several mistakes, we are trying to fix them. Malaga's players are very routine, able to show a mature, well-thought-out game. A well-structured offensive game and a consistent defence will be important against them.
János Gyurka
head coach Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
I’m pleased how we solved our first game against Targu Jiu. But we have enough experience at this level to know that we have to be well prepared and play a good game to have a chance of winning. Away matches are always difficult.
Steffen Stormo Stegavik
head coach, Sola HK

EHF Flags
