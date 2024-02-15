20240215

Who needs what for a quarter-final ticket

15 February 2024, 13:00

The EHF European League Women 2023/24 is on the final stretch of its group phase. The last round this weekend will bring the ultimate decisions, as three of the eight quarter-final spots are still open.

The top two positions in groups A (Storhamar and Podravka) and B (Braila and THC) as well as the winners of group C (Gloria) have all been confirmed, as we know five teams continuing their journey in the quarter-finals in March.

So, which teams are in the race for the remaining three quarter-final spots? And who needs what to claim such spot?

Here are the calculations of all possible scenarios for the concluding round 6 this weekend.

 

Group A

Summary:
Storhamar Handball Elite and HC Podravka Vegeta are through to the quarter-finals; Praktiker-Vác and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are out

Storhamar will finish first:

  • if they do not lose against Vác
  • if they lose against Vác AND Podravka do not beat Nykøbing

Podravka will finish first:

  • if they beat Nykøbing AND Storhamar lose against Vác

 

Group B

Summary:
HC Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC are through to the quarter-finals; Chambray Touraine Handball and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are out

HC Dunarea Braila will finish first:

  • if they beat Chambray
  • if they draw with Chambray AND THC do not beat Zagreb
  • if they lose against Chambray AND THC lose against Zagreb

Thüringer HC will finish first:

  • if they beat Zagreb AND Braila do not beat Chambray
  • if they draw with Zagreb AND Braila lose against Chambray

 

Group C

Summary:
CS Gloria 2018 BN are through to the quarter-finals; Neptunes Nantes and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach can still qualify for the quarter-finals; MKS FunFloor Lublin are out

CS Gloria 2018 BN have finished first

Neptunes Nantes will finish second:

  • if they do not lose against Lublin
  • if they lose against Lublin AND Bensheim do not beat Gloria

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach will finish second:

  • if they beat Gloria AND Nantes lose against Lublin

 

Group D

Summary:
No team is through to the quarter-finals yet and Sola HK, Costa del Sol Malaga, and Motherson Mosonmagyarovar KC can all still qualify; CSM Targu Jiu are out

Sola HK will finish first:

  • if they do not lose against Malaga
  • if they lose against Malaga by four goals or less

Sola HK will finish second:

  • if they lose against Malaga by five goals or more AND Mosonmagyarovar do not beat Targu Jiu
  • if they lose against Malaga by six goals or less (in case Mosonmagyarovar beat Targu Jiu)
  • if they lose against Malaga by seven goals AND they score 24 goals or more

Costa del Sol Malaga will finish first:

  • if they beat Sola by five goals or more

Costa del Sol Malaga will finish second:

  • if they beat Sola by two or more goals
  • if they beat Sola by one goal AND they score 39 goals or more
  • if they draw with Sola AND Mosonmagyarovar do not beat Targu Jiu
  • if they lose against Sola AND Mosonmagyarovar lose against Targu Jiu

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC cannot finish first

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will finish second:

  • if they beat Targu Jiu AND Malaga do not beat Sola
  • if they beat Targu Jiu AND Malaga beat Sola by one goal AND Malaga do not score 39 or more goals
  • if they draw with Targu Jiu AND Malaga lose against Sola

 

image © 2024 Hans Lie Photography

