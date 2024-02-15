Who needs what for a quarter-final ticket

The top two positions in groups A (Storhamar and Podravka) and B (Braila and THC) as well as the winners of group C (Gloria) have all been confirmed, as we know five teams continuing their journey in the quarter-finals in March.
So, which teams are in the race for the remaining three quarter-final spots? And who needs what to claim such spot?
Here are the calculations of all possible scenarios for the concluding round 6 this weekend.
Group A
Summary:
Storhamar Handball Elite and HC Podravka Vegeta are through to the quarter-finals; Praktiker-Vác and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are out
Storhamar will finish first:
- if they do not lose against Vác
- if they lose against Vác AND Podravka do not beat Nykøbing
Podravka will finish first:
- if they beat Nykøbing AND Storhamar lose against Vác
Group B
Summary:
HC Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC are through to the quarter-finals; Chambray Touraine Handball and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are out
HC Dunarea Braila will finish first:
- if they beat Chambray
- if they draw with Chambray AND THC do not beat Zagreb
- if they lose against Chambray AND THC lose against Zagreb
Thüringer HC will finish first:
- if they beat Zagreb AND Braila do not beat Chambray
- if they draw with Zagreb AND Braila lose against Chambray
Group C
Summary:
CS Gloria 2018 BN are through to the quarter-finals; Neptunes Nantes and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach can still qualify for the quarter-finals; MKS FunFloor Lublin are out
CS Gloria 2018 BN have finished first
Neptunes Nantes will finish second:
- if they do not lose against Lublin
- if they lose against Lublin AND Bensheim do not beat Gloria
HSG Bensheim/Auerbach will finish second:
- if they beat Gloria AND Nantes lose against Lublin
Group D
Summary:
No team is through to the quarter-finals yet and Sola HK, Costa del Sol Malaga, and Motherson Mosonmagyarovar KC can all still qualify; CSM Targu Jiu are out
Sola HK will finish first:
- if they do not lose against Malaga
- if they lose against Malaga by four goals or less
Sola HK will finish second:
- if they lose against Malaga by five goals or more AND Mosonmagyarovar do not beat Targu Jiu
- if they lose against Malaga by six goals or less (in case Mosonmagyarovar beat Targu Jiu)
- if they lose against Malaga by seven goals AND they score 24 goals or more
Costa del Sol Malaga will finish first:
- if they beat Sola by five goals or more
Costa del Sol Malaga will finish second:
- if they beat Sola by two or more goals
- if they beat Sola by one goal AND they score 39 goals or more
- if they draw with Sola AND Mosonmagyarovar do not beat Targu Jiu
- if they lose against Sola AND Mosonmagyarovar lose against Targu Jiu
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC cannot finish first
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will finish second:
- if they beat Targu Jiu AND Malaga do not beat Sola
- if they beat Targu Jiu AND Malaga beat Sola by one goal AND Malaga do not score 39 or more goals
- if they draw with Targu Jiu AND Malaga lose against Sola
image © 2024 Hans Lie Photography