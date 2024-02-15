Who needs what for a quarter-final ticket

The top two positions in groups A (Storhamar and Podravka) and B (Braila and THC) as well as the winners of group C (Gloria) have all been confirmed, as we know five teams continuing their journey in the quarter-finals in March.

So, which teams are in the race for the remaining three quarter-final spots? And who needs what to claim such spot?

Here are the calculations of all possible scenarios for the concluding round 6 this weekend.

Group A

Summary:

Storhamar Handball Elite and HC Podravka Vegeta are through to the quarter-finals; Praktiker-Vác and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are out

Storhamar will finish first:

if they do not lose against Vác

if they lose against Vác AND Podravka do not beat Nykøbing

Podravka will finish first:

if they beat Nykøbing AND Storhamar lose against Vác

Group B

Summary:

HC Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC are through to the quarter-finals; Chambray Touraine Handball and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are out

HC Dunarea Braila will finish first:

if they beat Chambray

if they draw with Chambray AND THC do not beat Zagreb

if they lose against Chambray AND THC lose against Zagreb

Thüringer HC will finish first:

if they beat Zagreb AND Braila do not beat Chambray

if they draw with Zagreb AND Braila lose against Chambray

Group C

Summary:

CS Gloria 2018 BN are through to the quarter-finals; Neptunes Nantes and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach can still qualify for the quarter-finals; MKS FunFloor Lublin are out

CS Gloria 2018 BN have finished first

Neptunes Nantes will finish second:

if they do not lose against Lublin

if they lose against Lublin AND Bensheim do not beat Gloria

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach will finish second:

if they beat Gloria AND Nantes lose against Lublin

Group D

Summary:

No team is through to the quarter-finals yet and Sola HK, Costa del Sol Malaga, and Motherson Mosonmagyarovar KC can all still qualify; CSM Targu Jiu are out

Sola HK will finish first:

if they do not lose against Malaga

if they lose against Malaga by four goals or less

Sola HK will finish second:

if they lose against Malaga by five goals or more AND Mosonmagyarovar do not beat Targu Jiu

if they lose against Malaga by six goals or less (in case Mosonmagyarovar beat Targu Jiu)

if they lose against Malaga by seven goals AND they score 24 goals or more

Costa del Sol Malaga will finish first:

if they beat Sola by five goals or more

Costa del Sol Malaga will finish second:

if they beat Sola by two or more goals

if they beat Sola by one goal AND they score 39 goals or more

if they draw with Sola AND Mosonmagyarovar do not beat Targu Jiu

if they lose against Sola AND Mosonmagyarovar lose against Targu Jiu

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC cannot finish first

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will finish second:

if they beat Targu Jiu AND Malaga do not beat Sola

if they beat Targu Jiu AND Malaga beat Sola by one goal AND Malaga do not score 39 or more goals

if they draw with Targu Jiu AND Malaga lose against Sola

image © 2024 Hans Lie Photography