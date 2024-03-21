20240321

High-octane clashes to decide last four quarter-final spots

Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
21 March 2024, 11:00

After three away wins and one home win in the first leg, there is everything to play for in the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 play-offs on Saturday and Sunday. The largest winning margin in the first leg was six goals, leaving it all wide open when the teams meet again this weekend, highlighted by the Match of the Week in Denmark where Ikast Handbold try to make up a two-goal deficit against SG BBM Bietigheim.

The four decisive duels will reveal who will join Györi Audi ETO KC, Odense Håndbold, Metz Handball, and Team Esbjerg in the quarter-finals, the final step on the Golden Road to Budapest for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 on 1/2 June.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) – first leg 29:28
Saturday 23 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Vipers are aiming for their fourth consecutive quarter-final berth
  • Anna Vyakhireva has scored 93 goals for Vipers this season, one less than the competition’s top scorer, Brest right back Valeriia Maslova
  • the Norwegian powerhouse won 18 of their last 23 home matches in the EHF Champions League, but lost three this season
  • the last time when reigning champions were eliminated before the quarter-finals was in 2010/11, when Viborg HK failed to progress from the group phase
  • DVSC have never won a match in Norway in a European premium competition, having lost all the four matches against
  • the winners of this tie meet group A winners Györ in the quarter-finals

MOTW: Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) – first leg 27:29
Sunday 24 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in the first fixture, Bietigheim came from three goals behind in the closing stages of the match
  • Ikast centre back Markéta Jeřábková scored five times in the first leg to raise her tally for the season to 93, one behind top scorer Valeriia Maslova from Brest
  • the MOTW features the two most recent winners of the EHF European League: Ikast in 2023, Bietigheim the year before
  • Bietigheim’s Gabriela Moreschi is the second-best goalkeeper with 152 saves at 31 per cent save efficiency
  • Ikast have suffered only one defeat at home this season, while Bietigheim lost four out of their seven away games
  • Bietigheim eye their maiden quarter-final berth; Ikast made it among the top eight teams six times but their last appearance dates back to the 2017/18 season
  • the team which secures progression will face Odense in the quarter-finals

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) – first leg 30:24
Sunday 24 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • CSM have made the quarter-finals in each of their previous eight seasons
  • the Romanian side has secured the largest win in the first leg of the play-offs; +6 also marked their second-largest win ever against Krim
  • Krim lost at this stage of the competition to Romanian tea last season: 53:54 on aggregate against Rapid Bucuresti
  • CSM have never lost a home match against Krim, winning four and drawing another one in their previous five encounters
  • the winner of this tie are scheduled to meet group B winners Metz in the quarter-finals

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) – first leg 30:28
Sunday 24 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Brest delivered in the first game with a strong second-half performance in Hungary; both Valeriia Maslova (Brest) and Andrea Lekic (FTC) netted nine times
  • Maslova is also the current competition top scorer with 94 goals; Katrin Klujber leads for FTC with 85
  • if the Hungarian team secures the quarter-final spot, it would be their second straight and 12th in total; Brest have done it two times so far
  • FTC never won an away match against Brest, as both previous clashes ended in the French team’s favour: 30:25 and 24:21
  • the aggregate winner will lock horns with Esbjerg in the quarter-finals

At home, we need to be able to imbue our rhythm even more, continue with our defensive base. We must also consider all possible scenarios, FTC will want to push and try things. So, you have to prepare for everything so as not to be surprised and stay in the right position.
Pablo Morel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

20240108 France Training 1
