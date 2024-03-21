High-octane clashes to decide last four quarter-final spots

After three away wins and one home win in the first leg, there is everything to play for in the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 play-offs on Saturday and Sunday. The largest winning margin in the first leg was six goals, leaving it all wide open when the teams meet again this weekend, highlighted by the Match of the Week in Denmark where Ikast Handbold try to make up a two-goal deficit against SG BBM Bietigheim.